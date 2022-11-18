ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

La Mesa won't know who won City Council race until December, as 2 candidates remain neck and neck

By Blake Nelson
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

The San Diego Registrar of Voters released its final unofficial election results Friday.

But there's still no finality for La Mesa.

A Republican incumbent and a progressive Democrat are separated by just 16 votes, an even closer margin than existed days ago . About 11,000 ballots remain uncounted, although it's unclear how many are from the East County city.

Laura Lothian is slightly ahead of Mejgan Afshan. County officials won't post another update until Dec. 8.

La Mesa has two open seats and the top spot is still solidly held by Democrat Patricia Dillard, a retired businesswoman.

Tony Orlando, a Republican and pastor, and Kathleen Brand, who dropped out earlier this year, were further behind.

Lothian and Afshan have very different goals for the city.

Lothian wants to divert money spent fighting climate change to the police department, partially so officers can crack down more aggressively on homeless people camping near local businesses. The real estate agent hopes to eliminate some regulations for new construction and has publicly said statewide efforts to stop houses from using natural gas were a step toward “totalitarianism.”

She's looking for her first full term after winning a special election last year. If Lothian ultimately prevails, she'll be the council's only GOP member since Bill Baber decided not to run again.

Afshan is a civil rights activist.

She co-founded the civil rights organization Borderlands for Equity and has worked with San Diego’s Council on American-Islamic Relations. Afshan's forcefully defended climate action plans and wants to hire more staff at La Mesa’s Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement program, known as HOME.

She previously raised the possibility of a recount request.

Dillard is a member of the city's Community Police Oversight Board . She wants to hire more officers and help continue the department's outreach since racial justice protests turned violent in 2020.

She also supports expanding La Mesa's homeless outreach, partially by partnering with more nonprofits.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

