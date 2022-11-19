ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

Total enrollment down this fall at Oregon public colleges and universities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Several public colleges and universities in Oregon are seeing empty desks as fall enrollment dwindles. The state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission reports that though enrollment has begun to stabilize, statewide enrollment is still lower than it was before the pandemic. And some schools continue to see a decline in student numbers.
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Emergency SNAP benefits continue in December

Increased emergency SNAP benefits are to continue through December, says the Oregon Department of Human Services. ODHS says approximately 426,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $70-million in extra food benefits December, in addition to their regular benefits. “We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

PeaceHealth nurses get a boost in support from new institute

PeaceHealth Oregon is launching a new Institute for Nursing Excellence because of a $1 million gift from philanthropist Rosaria Haugland. The Institute is designed to support nurses in focusing on their long-range development of their careers. It's to also support them in day-to-day practice of caring for patients. "It's extremely...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Reedsport crews respond to water break on Rowe Street

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department is responding to a water line break on Rowe Street Monday afternoon. Residents will experience intermittent water outages until the repair is complete. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as we can,"...
REEDSPORT, OR
KCBY

Crews mop up 16-acre Lower Boulder Fire east of Azalea

AZALEA, ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association issued an update on the Lower Boulder Fire, located 8 miles east of Azalea. DFPA, the landowner and ODF Grants Pass crews actively engaged in fire suppression throughout Saturday night, and had the confirmed 16-acre fire 100% trailed by 11 p.m. As...
AZALEA, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy