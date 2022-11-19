Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Gov. Brown pardons past simple marijuana possession offenses for over 45,000 Oregonians
Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she would be pardoning past simple marijuana possession offenses for an estimated 45,000 people across the state. The move will forgive more than $14 million in fines and fees linked to prior offenses. The pardon applies to Oregon convictions for possession of an ounce or...
KCBY
Unclear if Oregon voter-approved gun control measure will hold up in court, expert says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon voters passed Measure 114 by a slim margin this past election: 50.7% to 49.3%. Before people can buy a gun, they will be required to get a permit issued by police, take a training course and undergo a criminal background check. The measure also bans...
KCBY
Total enrollment down this fall at Oregon public colleges and universities
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Several public colleges and universities in Oregon are seeing empty desks as fall enrollment dwindles. The state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission reports that though enrollment has begun to stabilize, statewide enrollment is still lower than it was before the pandemic. And some schools continue to see a decline in student numbers.
KCBY
Emergency SNAP benefits continue in December
Increased emergency SNAP benefits are to continue through December, says the Oregon Department of Human Services. ODHS says approximately 426,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $70-million in extra food benefits December, in addition to their regular benefits. “We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get...
KCBY
PeaceHealth nurses get a boost in support from new institute
PeaceHealth Oregon is launching a new Institute for Nursing Excellence because of a $1 million gift from philanthropist Rosaria Haugland. The Institute is designed to support nurses in focusing on their long-range development of their careers. It's to also support them in day-to-day practice of caring for patients. "It's extremely...
KCBY
Grand marshals, firefighters, and superheroes help launch 2022 Festival of Lights
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With friends, family, and superheroes cheering them on, the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights took the first trip through the displays Sunday night, marking the opening of the 20th edition of the event. Seated in the cab of a Douglas County...
KCBY
Reedsport crews respond to water break on Rowe Street
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department is responding to a water line break on Rowe Street Monday afternoon. Residents will experience intermittent water outages until the repair is complete. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as we can,"...
KCBY
Crews mop up 16-acre Lower Boulder Fire east of Azalea
AZALEA, ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association issued an update on the Lower Boulder Fire, located 8 miles east of Azalea. DFPA, the landowner and ODF Grants Pass crews actively engaged in fire suppression throughout Saturday night, and had the confirmed 16-acre fire 100% trailed by 11 p.m. As...
KCBY
Sheriff: Roseburg man in stable condition after being stabbed during altercation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was stabbed during a disturbance Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. 911 Dispatchers received a call shortly after midnight Tuesday of a man who had been stabbed while engaged in a physical altercation at a residence in the 3000-block of Joseph Street in Roseburg.
Comments / 0