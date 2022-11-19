Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Tyson Foods CFO's Arrest After He Allegedly Broke In & Fell Asleep In Random Woman's Bed

Washington County Jail

Arkansas police released the body cam footage showing the moment they arrested the Chief Financial Officer of Tyson Foods after the 32-year-old allegedly broke into a random woman’s house and fell asleep in her bed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

John R. Tyson was arrested on November 6 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, after a woman found him sleeping in her bed around 2 AM.

After the woman called the police, the responding officers entered the bedroom and proceeded to arrest Tyson on charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication.

According to the body cam footage, which has since been obtained by Law & Crime , three officers apprehended Tyson – although the business executive appeared disoriented and sluggish and attempted to go back to sleep after the officers ordered him to put his clothes back on.

Even more surprising is the fact that Tyson not only serves as the company’s CFO – a role he took over on October 2 – but he is also the executive vice president and a fourth-generational member of the family-founded multinational food corporation.

His father, John H. Tyson , serves as board chairman of the company.

The officers who responded to the call ultimately arrested Tyson and booked him into Arkansas’s Washington County Jail that Sunday morning. He was later released on a $415 bond.

Tyson Foods’ main headquarters, located in Springdale, Arkansas, is 30 minutes away from where Tyson was arrested on November 6.

“We’re aware of the incident and as this is a personal matter, we have no additional comment,” Derek Burleson , a spokesperson for Tyson Foods, told Law & Crime.

Tyson Foods’ stock price reportedly took a minor hit when his arrest was made public. It was also later revealed the food company giant has since launched an internal investigation into Tyson’s arrest.

"The stock price of Tyson took a hit the day that it was announced this gentleman was arrested,” said Tomas Jandik , a finance professor at the University of Arkansas. “Tyson, relatively to market, lost 1%."

"Everything I think depends on what the board is going to now do with their investigation," Jandik added regarding whether Tyson’s arrest will cause any long-term issues for the company. “I think if this is really a one-time isolated event, probably not."

Tyson has since apologized to the company’s investors for his arrest earlier this month.

"I'm sure you have seen the news about the recent incident involving me," Tyson said on a call announcing the company's fourth-quarter earnings on Monday. "I'm embarrassed, and I want to let you know that I take full responsibility for my actions."

"This was an incident inconsistent with our company values as well as my personal values," he added. "I just wanted you guys to hear this directly from me and that I'm committed to making sure this never happens again."