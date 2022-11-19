Read full article on original website
GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico
Montana former tribal elected official sentenced for bribery
A former Tribal official from the MHA Nation was sentenced to six years and three months for accepting bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000.
San Francisco election director to be replaced after 20 years for racial diversity: reports
The San Francisco Elections Commission chose to seek a new director of elections, despite praised performance from John Arntz, to create more diversity.
