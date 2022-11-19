Lake snow is on the move with up to two feet or more likely in parts of CNY by Monday AM

Read full article on original website
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
Saturday is looking very similar to the nice weather we had on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected Friday was nice as nice and Thursday's weather with more clouds, cooler temperatures, brisk winds and occasional showers. Did you absolutely love the weather we had on Thursday?. Good news! We expect Saturday to be very similar to Thursday's weather with respect to sky conditions, warmer...
Oswego County to invest $2M to renovate Legends Fields Complex
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Oswego County Legislature plans to invest $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex for renovations, according to the Office of the Chairman of the Legislature James Weatherup. The renovations will create a premier destination for baseball and softball with the goal of becoming a regional...
Village of Cato neighbors still dealing with water issues
Cato, N.Y. — Neighbors in the Village of Cato have found reasons to be thankful in the middle of a crisis. Many have been without access to water since Wednesday, November 23rd due to a water main break. The Village and Cayuga County have been trucking in bottles of...
City of Syracuse joins State in defense of the I-81 project
Syracuse, N.Y. — City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announces the City is seeking to join New York State's defense of a lawsuit blocking the Interstate-81 viaduct project. On Wednesday, City lawyers filed a motion to intervene in a State Supreme Court lawsuit commenced by "Renew 81 for All." It also intervenes against four individuals and three suburban towns that have filed a lawsuit against the New York State Department of Transportation challenging the environmental finding of the State of New York about the I-81 project.
The weather for black Friday shopping and tree lighting will not be as nice as Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- We certainly had a sunny, dry and pleasant Thanksgiving holiday across much of central New York as we expected would happen. In fact we officially hit 56 degrees for the high temperature at the Syracuse Airport Thursday afternoon. The reason for Thursday's warmth was due to the passage...
Syracuse Christmas tree lighting ceremony to close roads around Clinton Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As is tradition each year, the City of Syracuse will be holding a ceremony to light the Christmas tree in Downtown Syracuse, near the Clinton Square Ice Rink. Because of the ceremony, a number of roads surrounding Clinton Square are being closed to accommodate the crowds.
Clinton Square tree lighting ceremony marks beginning of holiday season in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — On a cold and wet night, the Clinton Square Christmas tree is now providing a warm glow downtown. The city of Syracuse held its annual Clinton Square Tree Lighting ceremony Friday evening, continuing the long tradition of lighting the tree the day after Thanksgiving. For many...
Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police responded Thursday to a vehicle crash in Schuyler County that ended with one man dead. According to police, at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 14, troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 414 in the town of Dix. The driver has […]
Several inches of snow, wind gusts and white-out conditions on the way for Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Several inches of snow, high wind gusts and white-out conditions are on the way for Central New York starting Sunday until Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Onondaga and Madison counties from 3:24 a.m. Sunday until...
Local restaurant helps out survivors of deadly fire in North Syracuse
North Syracuse, N.Y. — Family members of the 8-year-old girl who died in the North Syracuse fire continue to grieve. The news of what happened in the fire was shattering to Vincent Romano. "I just was immediately felt heart broken," said Romano. Romano was told by the school's principal...
Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
Traffic Alert: Syracuse residents without water, roads closed due to water main break
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The intersection of North State Street and Catawba Street is closed due to a water main break. City water crews are on the scene working to repair the break. Some residents in the area are without water service or may be experiencing reduced water pressure. The...
Did Syracuse shoppers succeed on Black Friday?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thousands of shoppers made their way to the stores on Friday in hopes of finding some kind of good deal. However, a number of people didn't think they saw as many bargains or saved as much money as they had in the past. Mother and daughter...
Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving
Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving. Syracuse, N.Y. — The Thanksgiving holiday always brings a rush, as many people are left gathering items for dinner at the last minute. “My mom is super last minute with everything,” said Dedeh Fasama. “So she actually sent...
Travel numbers for the Thanksgiving holiday are expected to mirror pre-pandemic levels
Syracuse, N.Y. — Thanksgiving day is almost here, and AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home. This year is expected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving since 2000, a 1.5% increase over last year and 98% of pre-pandemic levels. According to AAA,...
Syracuse community showing support to family of 8-year-old girl who died in a house fire
Syracuse, N.Y. — A fatal house fire on Nov.22 left one mother without her 8-year-old daughter and now also her 76-year–old grandfather just two days later. After tragedy hit her family just before Thanksgiving, Beth Snow says she's grateful for how neighbors have stepped up. The family’s GoFundMe page has raised nearly $30,000 so far.
Fulton kicks December off with tree lighting, family fun
FULTON, N.Y. — On Saturday, Dec. 3, families in Fulton are invited to once again celebrate the upcoming holiday season with the annual tree lighting. The Special Events Committee of Fulton will be welcoming back Santa and the Grinch to partake in the festivities. New activities this year include horse-drawn sleigh rides and fireworks along the Oswego River.
"The poor kid, he just wanted to help his sister." Neighbor recounts North Syracuse fire
North Syracuse, NY — Neighbors looked on in horror Tuesday evening as flames engulfed a home they knew had a child inside. Nancy Hohler was next door on Lawdon Street, watching TV. "I heard a scream," she said. She says her 7-year-old neighbor came running for help with burned...
Rochester man killed when hit by plow in Macedon
The driver of the plow remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
