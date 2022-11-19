ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Former clerk charged with embezzling from Pee Dee town

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The former town clerk in Florence County town is in custody for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars. Investigators with the sheriff’s office arrested Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, on Tuesday. Sullivan was the clerk for the Town of Pamplico. According to the report,...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County animal center program seeks out foster parents for the holidays

They would rather not cower in a cold kennel corner wishing for peace and quiet amid a chorus of barks and other strange sounds. They would rather sit at your feet and enjoy the aroma of freshly cooked holiday food as they hope for scraps to conveniently fall into their mouths while they adjust to the nuance noises of family fun.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

MB residents can apply for 8 class series focused on the city's daily operations, history

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Applications are now available for a Neighborhood Services' 'MyBeach 101 Citizens Academy', according to an agenda from the City of Myrtle Beach. 'MyBeach 101 Citizens Academy' is an eight-session general government series that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the daily operations for the City of Myrtle Beach, covers the history of Myrtle Beach and breakdown how each of the departments within the city operates.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Surfside Beach town administrator resigns after 2 years on job

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach's town administrator has resigned. William Shanahan submitted his resignation letter to the town last week. In an email to town leaders, Shanahan said he has plans that will help with the changeover. He was appointed to the position in November of 2020....
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Smoke notice in place following 2-acre fire near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outside two-acre fire Monday morning near Aynor that resulted in a smoke notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Edwards and Newton roads, HCFR said. HCFR put a smoke notice in place until further notice. A […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed on Highway 31 in Horry County for a period of time after a car was engulfed in flames. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to Highway 31 near Mile Marker 21 N, just south of Highway 501 after reports of a “fully-involved” vehicle fire.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple people

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly defrauding multiple people. 34-year-old Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III of Chadbourn was arrested on November 10th after Officers obtained receipts from Powell’s Recycling about a stolen vehicle located on a property in Cerro Gordo.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

