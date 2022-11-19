Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
LGBTQ community in Myrtle Beach call for SC hate crime law after Colorado Springs shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In Colorado Springs, 20 people are still recovering after being shot at an LGBTQ nightclub, which claimed the lives of five people. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. The charges...
WMBF
Former clerk charged with embezzling from Pee Dee town
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The former town clerk in Florence County town is in custody for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars. Investigators with the sheriff’s office arrested Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, on Tuesday. Sullivan was the clerk for the Town of Pamplico. According to the report,...
wpde.com
92-year-old Horry County woman recalls moment she confronted break-in suspects
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need your help finding three individuals who are wanted for attempting to enter multiple vehicles and a home in Waterford Plantation in Carolina Forest. The incident happened early Sunday morning. Officers said the suspects entered a home and left the property when they...
WMBF
Horry County woman out on bond for ‘unlawful conduct towards a child’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Longs woman was released on a $500 bond after being arrested for unlawful conduct towards a child. Horry County police were called to Scilabro Lane in Longs on Sunday in reference to a family disturbance. According to the report, Glenda Patrice Pressley, 50, told...
Parent sues Horry County Schools, claims bus driver ‘attacked’ 10-year-old
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent has filed a lawsuit against Horry County Schools, accusing a bus driver of injuring her 10-year-old child. The parent claims on March 3, the student was riding an Horry County Schools bus when the driver “attacked” the student for having a snack on the bus. The student had […]
myhorrynews.com
Horry County animal center program seeks out foster parents for the holidays
They would rather not cower in a cold kennel corner wishing for peace and quiet amid a chorus of barks and other strange sounds. They would rather sit at your feet and enjoy the aroma of freshly cooked holiday food as they hope for scraps to conveniently fall into their mouths while they adjust to the nuance noises of family fun.
wpde.com
Victim's hand caught in grain elevator, airlifted to hospital in Georgetown Co.:Officials
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A victim was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after getting their hand caught in a grain elevator in Georgetown County. EMS met the vehicle with the victim inside and a medevac helicopter was requested to take the victim to a hospital, according to Asst. Fire Chief Aaron Bostic.
wpde.com
Child dies after being hit by vehicle in North Myrtle Beach community, official says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A child died in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle, according to public information officer Donald Graham. Graham said the incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the Timber Ridge community. The North Myrtle Beach Police Dept. will...
wpde.com
MB residents can apply for 8 class series focused on the city's daily operations, history
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Applications are now available for a Neighborhood Services' 'MyBeach 101 Citizens Academy', according to an agenda from the City of Myrtle Beach. 'MyBeach 101 Citizens Academy' is an eight-session general government series that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the daily operations for the City of Myrtle Beach, covers the history of Myrtle Beach and breakdown how each of the departments within the city operates.
wpde.com
Surfside Beach town administrator resigns after 2 years on job
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach's town administrator has resigned. William Shanahan submitted his resignation letter to the town last week. In an email to town leaders, Shanahan said he has plans that will help with the changeover. He was appointed to the position in November of 2020....
1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
Smoke notice in place following 2-acre fire near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outside two-acre fire Monday morning near Aynor that resulted in a smoke notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Edwards and Newton roads, HCFR said. HCFR put a smoke notice in place until further notice. A […]
wpde.com
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
wpde.com
Officers find gun at Dillon High School during safety check, officials say
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon High School is on lockdown Monday morning as officers conduct a safety check at the school, according to Dillon School District 4 Supt. Ray Rogers. Rogers said a gun was found behind a cabinet on campus. "Administrators got a tip that a gun was...
WECT
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, asked the county to pay him $170,000. Then, just before the county commissioners met Monday, he pulled back on that request. Greene initially requested the money for 2,400 hours of compensatory time, 184 banked holidays, and...
WMBF
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed on Highway 31 in Horry County for a period of time after a car was engulfed in flames. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to Highway 31 near Mile Marker 21 N, just south of Highway 501 after reports of a “fully-involved” vehicle fire.
North Myrtle Beach grocery store short on some Thanksgiving staples
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is Thanksgiving shopping crunch time, and one locally-owned grocery store is gearing up for one of the busiest days of the holiday season. Bolineau’s Food Store has been a North Myrtle Beach staple for nearly 75 years, and Anna Bowers, director of public relations and communications for the […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple people
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly defrauding multiple people. 34-year-old Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III of Chadbourn was arrested on November 10th after Officers obtained receipts from Powell’s Recycling about a stolen vehicle located on a property in Cerro Gordo.
The Great Christmas Light Show to attract more than 125,000 visitors this holiday season
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Since 2016, The Great Christmas Light Show has been a staple for families across the Grand Strand and the country’s southeast. It is two miles of driving through more than two million Christmas lights. There are also stops along the way with s’mores, a petting zoo and, of course, […]
WMBF
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man arrested in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian in Myrtle Beach paid a traffic fine following his arrest. Public court records show 39-year-old Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales paid a $232 fine on Sunday after being charged with driving without a license. The...
