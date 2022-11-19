Read full article on original website
San Diego County sees rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has risen to 224, an increase of 24 over the previous day, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. Of those patients, 26 were being treated in intensive care, up from 24 the previous day. The...
Interfaith to expand recuperative care and family shelter for homeless in Escondido
A trip to the hospital for someone experiencing homelessness may get them off the street long enough to be treated. But when discharge time comes, homeless people often end up back on the streets. KPBS North County reporter Tania Thorne tells us a solution to that problem is on the way in Escondido.
San Diego State University creates the Center for Tobacco and the Environment
Comb the grounds of any park, beach or city block in San Diego and you’ll find tobacco waste. Researchers at San Diego State University have done precisely that, finding what seems like an infinite number of cigarette butts. They say it’s valuable evidence of environmental impacts. “Where does...
San Diego LGBTQ leader reflects on Club Q shooting
Members of San Diego’s LGBTQ community are shaken after a shooting late Saturday night at a Colorado Springs nightclub left five people dead. Then, allegations regarding a San Diego County Public Defender supervisor’s use of racist terminology are scheduled to be aired in Superior Court soon. And, the controversies surrounding the World Cup have made it hard for many fans to focus on the games being played. We’ll hear from a San Diego-based reporter who’s in Qatar. The University of California strike continues for its second week with 7,700 union members on strike at UC San Diego. Next, Another bad report for San Diego’s ambulance provider. Falck is set to see fines after failing to meet response times and staffing goals again. Finally, our Midday Edition film critics highlight a movie they feel thankful for: “Tár.”
Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row
To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
UC academic employees begin the second week of strike
The strike of 48,000 academic workers at the University of California is now in its second week. That includes picket lines at all 10 UC campuses. There are 7,700 union members on strike at UC San Diego where the issues include pay raises and better working conditions. Members on the...
John Waters returns to bring San Diego more Christmas cheer
Filmmaker John Waters has embraced the titles of the "Pope of Trash" and the "Sultan of Sleaze." He's also proud that his 1972 film "Pink Flamingos" starring Divine shocked audiences with its satiric assault on the status quo. But now he’s a beloved cult figure thanks to the mainstream success of "Hairspray" and the Broadway musical inspired by it.
San Diego County Public Defender Office sued for discrimination, retaliation
Allegations regarding a San Diego County Public Defender supervisor’s use of racist terminology — are scheduled to be aired in Superior Court soon. KPBS Investigative Reporter Amita Sharma has details. Allegations made by two attorneys — who say they were forced out of the San Diego County Public...
Traveling for the holidays? How to navigate San Diego International Airport during construction
San Diego International Airport is one year into a renovation that will eventually replace Terminal 1. There will be more gates, more restaurants, including outdoor dining and a play area for kids. A larger space for security is expected to allow for more efficient passenger processing, getting them on planes quickly.
Hillcrest community on edge after LGBTQ shooting, but standing up to hate
A march and vigil will be held in Hillcrest tonight to show support for the LGBTQ community after Saturday’s deadly shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs. A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting, and is being held on murder and hate crime charges. Published reports say the suspect is related to a San Diego-area assemblyman. KPBS has not been able to confirm those reports. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has more.<br/>
Supervisor in Public Defender’s office accused of racism
A supervisor in the San Diego County Public Defender's office is accused of using racist terminology. Those allegations are scheduled to be aired in Superior Court soon. In other news, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg came back to San Diego County Friday, for the second time in less than a month. Plus, the KPBS team shares some Thanksgiving tips, traditions and recipes ahead of the holiday.
UCSD institute to study blood stem cell aging aboard ISS mission
The UC San Diego Sanford Stem Cell Institute will launch blood stem cells into space aboard a NASA support mission to the International Space Station Tuesday in an effort to study the impact of lack of gravity on human cellular aging. According to NASA studies, when astronaut Scott Kelly returned...
