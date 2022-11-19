ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City wins Orange County Business Council award for MainPlace Mall plan

 2 days ago
At last night’s annual awards ceremony, the Orange County Business Council (OCBC) awarded City of Santa Ana the top Turning Red Tape into Red Carpet award for Building & Land Reuse Community Revitalization for the MainPlace Specific Plan. The award recognizes jurisdictions and government agencies for their efforts to adopt streamlining measures that enhance customer service, development process and community functions.

Approved in June 2019, the MainPlace Specific Plan sets forth a vision for reinvestment at MainPlace Mall and for up to 1,900 residential units, 400 hotel rooms, 750,000 square feet of office space, and another 100,000 square feet of commercial/retail space. The MainPlace Specific Plan is the only such mall plan in California with projects actively under construction and review, and it was featured in the American Planning Association’s California conference tour in October as an exemplar for other jurisdictions to learn from and emulate.

The award (pictured) is on display in the second-floor Planning and Building Division lobby, among many other prizes for the City’s planning and community efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvBf3_0jGQxFnm00

