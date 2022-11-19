Read full article on original website
Minot Sertoma Club lights the way to Christmas
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - In a few days, Minot’s Oak Park will light up for the holiday season. The Sertoma Club is preparing for its 25th anniversary of decorating Oak Park with Christmas lights. It takes the club almost two weeks to put up all the lights with help...
Minot small businesses gear up for ‘Small Business Saturday’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The days following Thanksgiving are known to be a time for shoppers to find crazy deals. For some small business owners, Small Business Saturday is one of the busiest days of their holiday season. Each year, shoppers take out their credit cards for the deals at...
BRB: The Bismarck Big One Craft Fair
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 37th annual Bismarck Big One Christmas Craft Fair has come to town, and it brings with it some of the midwest’s most creative minds in an all-purpose holiday shopping expo. The biggest and most famous example of the Big One craft fair takes place in Minot, but over the span […]
Minot Bishop Ryan Catholic School celebrates Thanksgiving with a different menu
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Students, teachers, friends and families at Bishop Ryan Catholic School got an early start celebrating Thanksgiving on Tuesday. The event requires lots of preparation from kids, staff and parents. New and old Thanksgiving traditions were served up at Bishop Ryan Catholic School Tuesday. 440 meals were...
Fentanyl is on the raise in Minot
Right now, the most common form of fentanyl found in Minot is a pressed pill that can also be crushed.
Good Samaritan pays off Stanley elementary lunch debt as part of #FinnsArmy movement
STANLEY, N.D. (KMOT) – The rising costs of basic goods have put a real strain on families putting children through school. Families of elementary students in Stanley who are experiencing food insecurity just received some help, due to a stunning act of generosity. An anonymous good Samaritan came to...
Scott Burlingame officially joins Minot City Council
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Scott Burlingame was officially sworn in as a member of the Minot City Council at the beginning of Monday night’s regular meeting. Burlingame won a close election earlier this month to fill the remaining council term of Mayor Tom Ross. This was his second...
Dakota College at Bottineau offering information security intersession course
BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) - Dakota College at Bottineau is offering courses during the three weeks between the fall and spring semesters. The college is offering an introductory class to computer information security this year during intersession. Introduction to Information Security provides students with an overview of personal and business information...
Magic City Equality reacts to Colorado Springs nightclub shooting
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Magic City Equality, a pride organization based out of Minot, provided a statement to Your News Leader in reaction to the overnight mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, where five people were killed and at least 25 injured. The group called for protections for...
Retail companies express interest in Minot
Some companies that have expressed interest in recent months include a national membership-based retail club, a sit-down restaurant, and a Chinese restaurant.
Man injured in vehicle-bus collision dies from injuries
MINOT, N.D. — A man whose SUV collided with a school bus in northwestern North Dakota earlier this week has died from his injuries, authorities said Saturday. The Highway Patrol says 79-year-old Carmie Nelson, of Kenmare, died Friday at a Minot hospital. He was driving the SUV Tuesday afternoon when it struck the Berthold Public Schools bus on a highway in Ward County near Carpio.
