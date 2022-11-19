Read full article on original website
WLUC
Gas price averages dip 23 cents before holiday travel week
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, with a forecasted 1.5 million people expected to travel for the upcoming holiday, gas price averages statewide have dropped 23 cents over the last week. This drop in price is due to concerns that oil demand could decrease as economic concerns grow. Drivers...
WLUC
Nov. 22 proclaimed Adoption Day, highlighting adoptive families statewide
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) celebrate Adoption Day and highlight families across Michigan who are being recognized as Exceptional Adoptive Families. “I want to thank the incredible Michigan families who have opened their homes and hearts to...
WLUC
Make the most of your seafood dishes with Michigan Seafood
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan is known as the Great Lakes State for its diverse freshwater systems and waters. MSU Extension Educator Elliot Nelson encourages U.P. residents to take advantage of the seafood that is found in Michigan. A way to do that is to use the Great Lakes Fresh Fish Finder.
WLUC
Portage Health Foundation prepares for upcoming Giving Tuesday
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Nov. 29, Copper Country nonprofits will team up with the Portage Health Foundation (PHF) for its annual Giving Tuesday event. The event allows the community to “put their money where their heart is” and donate to 26 different organizations. That is five more...
WLUC
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 38-year-old man from Comstock Park was arrested for human trafficking after Mackinac Bridge Authority workers spotted him attempting to smuggle a teen across the bridge and into the Upper Peninsula. The Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force arrested the Comstock Park man on...
