Michigan State

Gas price averages dip 23 cents before holiday travel week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, with a forecasted 1.5 million people expected to travel for the upcoming holiday, gas price averages statewide have dropped 23 cents over the last week. This drop in price is due to concerns that oil demand could decrease as economic concerns grow. Drivers...
Nov. 22 proclaimed Adoption Day, highlighting adoptive families statewide

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) celebrate Adoption Day and highlight families across Michigan who are being recognized as Exceptional Adoptive Families. “I want to thank the incredible Michigan families who have opened their homes and hearts to...
Make the most of your seafood dishes with Michigan Seafood

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan is known as the Great Lakes State for its diverse freshwater systems and waters. MSU Extension Educator Elliot Nelson encourages U.P. residents to take advantage of the seafood that is found in Michigan. A way to do that is to use the Great Lakes Fresh Fish Finder.
Portage Health Foundation prepares for upcoming Giving Tuesday

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Nov. 29, Copper Country nonprofits will team up with the Portage Health Foundation (PHF) for its annual Giving Tuesday event. The event allows the community to “put their money where their heart is” and donate to 26 different organizations. That is five more...
