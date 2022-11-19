14 Athens apartments destroyed after massive fire, officials say

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating a fire inside an apartment building Friday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews arrived at the University Oaks Apartments at 2360 West Broad Street.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News they first spotted smoke around 6 p.m.

Officials say 14 apartment units have been damaged.

Video released by a Channel 2 viewer shows heavy smoke and flames coming from the complex.

The fire department says residents are being cared for by the Red Cross, while they continue to put the fire out.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area for the time being.

Officials did not say what started the fire, how many people were affected or report any injuries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group