Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New England is home to 2 of the ‘most spectacular’ winter light displays in America
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — If you’re looking to get mesmerized by the magic of the holidays this year, you’re in luck because New England is home to two of the “most spectacular” winter light displays in America, according to a new report. Frommer’s recently put together...
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park
Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS MONDAY: Chocolate Springs, mixing French tradition with Japanese design
When Joshua Needleman was a sixth grader, he wrote a school report on Swiss chocolates. That report turned out to be a harbinger of his future career as the owner of Chocolate Springs Café at 55 Pittsfield Rd. (Routes 7/20) in Lenox. “I always loved chocolate and was interested...
Stewart’s Shops announce online store
Stewart's Shops announced the launch of their online shop which will open on Cyber Monday, November 28. Stewart's explains shoppers will be able to get limited-edition Stewart’s branded items, coffee, and My Money/Gas Cards delivered right to their doorstep.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield business offering discounted prices on new and gently used items
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s time to fall in love with western Massachusetts and this week, we’re highlighting Plato’s Closet in West Springfield, which is a perfect place to check out as we dive into the holiday shopping season. Plato’s Closet in West Springfield is a...
iBerkshires.com
The Mount Opens Nightwood Immersive Exhibit
LENOX, Mass. — By day, a historical museum paying tribute to American storyteller Edith Wharton; by night, a fanciful world bringing dreams and stories to life. The Mount has decked out its grounds for the annual Nightwood installation with lights and music to provide an immersive experience to its visitors throughout November and December.
thereminder.com
Ancient structures, new enigmas in Shutesbury
SHUTESBURY – Born into the farming life, David was still a boy when he learned about the ancient stone mysteries in the forest. “It’s just one of those things if you own land in this part of the country,” David – who chose to omit his last name – said. “There’s a lot of these things. There’s probably some that people are not really talking about. Probably some that haven’t been discovered.”
Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of several restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving.
Small Berkshire Town Gets Singled Out As One Of Top 15 Nationally For Best Fall Foliage
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
iBerkshires.com
Secret Sun Tanning Salon Opens in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Secret Sun Tanning Salon has opened at 96 Summer St., giving residents the opportunity to get tanned year-round. Inside the salon are three new tanning beds, which include one lay-down bed and two standing units, as well as several options for lotions and other skin-related products. Salon manager Emily Durant explained that the machines are adjustable, allowing users to change the intensity based on their skin complexion and sensitivity.
What you can expect to pay for a Christmas tree this year
22News explains what to expect when searching for a Christmas tree this year.
Rensselaer restaurant changing owners, keeping name
Casey's Restaurant has been a staple in the Rensselaer community for almost 30 years. On November 19, owner Jimmy Casey announced in a Facebook post that he is retiring and the restaurant has been sold.
This Wonderful Berkshire Restaurant Makes Top 10 “Best” List (Photos)
Some more great news for those of us who love the wide and varied dining options that we have right here in Berkshire County. A local establishment makes another Top 10 list of great places to eat in Western Massachusetts!. Open Table, the online restaurant reservation service company, recently put...
Grand re-opening in Springfield showcases triumph of local salon
Virtue Salon & Spa in Springfield is celebrating triumph and success Saturday evening in the face of COVID-19 restrictions that could have crippled the business.
thereminder.com
New café offers breakfast and lunch options in Holyoke
HOLYOKE – During early 2020 Nilka Ivette Ortiz decided to start selling chocolate covered strawberries and other treats from her home to make some money during the coronavirus pandemic. Putting herself out there in starting her small business from home has now led to her opening the Ortiz Family Café at 206 Maple St., an expansion on the work she had already been doing.
Fireball captured on video in this Massachusetts town
A 22News viewer sent a video of a fireball early Tuesday morning.
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Monte’s March from Springfield to Greenfield begins
Monte Belmonte of 93.9 The River has begun his annual "Monte's March" to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Through Tuesday, he will be walking to Greenfield with a goal of raising $500,000.
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
nbcboston.com
Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills
We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the North Country and the wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind...
Comments / 0