Lenox, MA

Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park

Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s Shops announce online store

Stewart's Shops announced the launch of their online shop which will open on Cyber Monday, November 28. Stewart's explains shoppers will be able to get limited-edition Stewart’s branded items, coffee, and My Money/Gas Cards delivered right to their doorstep.
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

The Mount Opens Nightwood Immersive Exhibit

LENOX, Mass. — By day, a historical museum paying tribute to American storyteller Edith Wharton; by night, a fanciful world bringing dreams and stories to life. The Mount has decked out its grounds for the annual Nightwood installation with lights and music to provide an immersive experience to its visitors throughout November and December.
LENOX, MA
thereminder.com

Ancient structures, new enigmas in Shutesbury

SHUTESBURY – Born into the farming life, David was still a boy when he learned about the ancient stone mysteries in the forest. “It’s just one of those things if you own land in this part of the country,” David – who chose to omit his last name – said. “There’s a lot of these things. There’s probably some that people are not really talking about. Probably some that haven’t been discovered.”
SHUTESBURY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Secret Sun Tanning Salon Opens in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Secret Sun Tanning Salon has opened at 96 Summer St., giving residents the opportunity to get tanned year-round. Inside the salon are three new tanning beds, which include one lay-down bed and two standing units, as well as several options for lotions and other skin-related products. Salon manager Emily Durant explained that the machines are adjustable, allowing users to change the intensity based on their skin complexion and sensitivity.
ADAMS, MA
thereminder.com

New café offers breakfast and lunch options in Holyoke

HOLYOKE – During early 2020 Nilka Ivette Ortiz decided to start selling chocolate covered strawberries and other treats from her home to make some money during the coronavirus pandemic. Putting herself out there in starting her small business from home has now led to her opening the Ortiz Family Café at 206 Maple St., an expansion on the work she had already been doing.
HOLYOKE, MA
nbcboston.com

Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills

We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the North Country and the wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

