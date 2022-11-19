Read full article on original website
Alabama football’s former 5-star running back makes major transfer portal decision
Alabama football former 5-star running back Trey Sanders is reportedly entering the transfer portal, per The Athletic’s Max Olson. Olson also reports that Sanders had 528 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns during his Crimson Tide career. Alabama is known as one of the best college football recruiting programs in the nation. Nick Saban’s ability to […] The post Alabama football’s former 5-star running back makes major transfer portal decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss football, become new head coach of Auburn after Egg Bowl
The Auburn Tigers are reportedly keeping a close eye on Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin. It’s a topic that will continue to swirl around Kiffin as the 2022 college football season’s end nears. That’s not to mention the rumors that there’s a potential that Kiffin would be making the jump to Auburn after […] The post RUMOR: Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss football, become new head coach of Auburn after Egg Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
