Pittsburgh, PA

This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable

Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Detroit Tigers could be factor in reliever trade market

Relief pitching has become a hot, and expensive, commodity. The Detroit Tigers could take advantage of that situation. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Tigers’ bullpen is generating a great deal of interest in the trade market. However, there is no guarantee that they are looking to deal from their relief corps, or even who would be available.
MLB insider thinks a contender might make a strong play for Xander Bogaerts

An MLB insider thinks that this team from the NL East could potentially make a play for free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The MLB free agency period has begun, and we have already seen top free agents sign, such as Rafael Montero with the Houston Astros and Anthony Rizzo with the New York Yankees. Yet, there are still many big-name free agents that remain unsigned, one of them being Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. This year, the Red Sox and Bogaerts weren’t close to reaching an agreement on a contract extension, setting up the shortstop’s trip to free agency.
BOSTON, MA
NFL needs to do right by Buccaneers legend after announcement

This is the time; the NFL can’t let another year go by without letting Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber into the Hall of Fame. Every year that Ronde Barber stays out of the Hall of Fame hurts the validity of the establishment. The Buccaneers great deserves every bit of the honor that comes from being in the most prestigious group for the sport.
TAMPA, FL
