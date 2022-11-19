Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslsports.com
Utah’s Final Regular Season Game Time, Network Against Colorado Announced
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will be playing their final regular season game against Colorado next Saturday in Folsom Field. Kickoff time will be 2:00 pm MT on Pac-12 Networks. Utah will be coming off a heart-breaking close loss where everything went wrong from them against the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes also had a rough outing last week but on the opposite side of the spectrum, suffering a whooping to Washington.
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks defense has best performance since 2019 in win over Utah
Oregon’s much maligned defense had its best performance of the season against Utah. The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) held the Utes to a season-low 326 yards on 74 plays in a 20-17 win Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. It was the least yards by an FBS opponent against UO...
Oregon Ducks rejoin top 10 in college football polls
The Oregon Ducks returned to the top 10 in the polls after beating the Utah Utes. The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) are ranked No. 10 with 1,009 points in the AP poll and No. 9 with 1,004 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 20-17 win over the Utes on Saturday.
kslsports.com
No. 10 Utah vs. No. 12 Oregon: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Autzen Stadium
EUGENE, Ore. – The 10th-ranked Utah Utes are in Eugene to battle the 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in a premiere Pac-12 showdown. It is considered the biggest day of the Pac-12 football season with Utah and Oregon battling in Eugene, and USC facing UCLA in Pasadena. A...
Time to end debate on starting quarterback, coaching staff on fire: 8 takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State
Here are eight takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State, which moved the Beavers to 8-3 heading into the regular season finale against Oregon:. This should be Ben Gulbranson’s season to finish. And by finish, he should play through the bowl game. The third-year freshman quarterback has earned that right after his performance the past two weeks. Gulbranson’s confidence and ability to lead Oregon State is growing with each game. Chance Nolan was Oregon State’s starting quarterback, but that was nearly two months ago. His injury, while unfortunate, is part of football. Had Nolan only missed a couple of games, then sure, he should get his job back. But the Beavers’ offense is now in sync with Gulbranson running things. If there’s a quarterback debate, let it take place during 2023 spring practice.
Oregon State cracks coaches poll for first time this season as Beavers No. 22 in AP, coaches
The Oregon State Beavers made their first appearance of season in the coaches’ top 25 poll on Sunday, debuting at No. 22. The Beavers moved up three positions to No. 22 in the AP Top 25. OSU was No. 25 last week. The Beavers, coming off a 31-7 win...
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 12
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 12 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 15 of 21 for 141 yards with a touchdown and 14 carries for 33 yards in 14-10 win over Iowa State. Robby Ashford, QB...
Bo Nix, No. 12 Oregon Ducks tough out grueling win over No. 10 Utah: Game at a glance
Bo Nix out-dueled Cameron Rising in a test of mettle and grit as Oregon responded to a gut-wrenching loss to Washington last week that ended its College Football Playoff hopes, and got some redemption for its two losses to Utah last season. Playing through a right foot injury that had...
What Kyle Whittingham said after Utah lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 10 Utah was defeated by No. 12 Oregon 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kyle Whittingham recapped the Utes’ third loss of the season. Below is a brief transcript of Whittingham’s postgame press conference. KYLE WHITTINGHAM. Opening statement…. “Tough, hard-fought football game. Very close, obviously score-wise, statistically, just...
Rivalry revisited: Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers football history, game by game
The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers have met on the football field 125 times in an intense rivalry that dates to 1894. The Ducks hold a 67-48-10 edge all-time and have won 12 of the past 14 matchups. Last season in Eugene, Anthony Brown Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead the Ducks to a 38-29 victory and a berth in the Pac-12 championship game.
Oregon Ducks safety Bennett Williams has best game of his career with 14 tackles, 2 interceptions against Utah
A week ago Bennett Williams was on the wrong end of two long touchdown passes, the second tying the game in the fourth quarter of what was eventually an Oregon loss to Washington that cost the Ducks any chance of reaching the College Football Playoff. In a more favorable matchup...
Oregon Ducks safety Jamal Hill penalized for targeting for second time in 3 weeks
Oregon safety Jamal Hill was penalized for targeting for the second time in three games. Hill was called after a replay-initiated review of a tackle of Utah running back Tavion Thomas midway through the second quarter of Saturday night’s game at Autzen Stadium with the No. 12 Ducks leading the No. 10 Utes 14-3.
Kel’el Ware has quickly become vital to Oregon men’s basketball game plans
Only three games into his college career, Kel’el Ware is already a crucial component for Oregon. A former five-star recruit, Ware is averaging 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds off the bench for the Ducks. But most important is Ware’s length and shooting ability, which allows Dana Altman to play him alongside fellow 7-footers Nate Bittle and N’Faly Dante as Oregon leans on a bigger lineup while guards Jermaine Couisnard and Brennan Rigsby recover from injuries.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 66-56 loss to No. 3 Houston
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and No. 3 Houston. The Cougars won 66-56. N’Faly Dante had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks (2-2). Houston (4-0) was a 7-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from tonight’s game....
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Utah
No. 12 Oregon defeated No. 10 Utah 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ ninth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “That was a lot of fun and man we made some mistakes, but...
Oregon State-Oregon to kick off at 12:30 on ABC
The annual Oregon State-Oregon game will kick off at 12:30 p.m., the Pac-12 announced Sunday morning. ABC plans to televise the game, which will be played at Reser Stadium. No. 12 Oregon and No. 23 Oregon State each won this weekend, increasing the stakes for Saturday’s rivalry matchup. The Ducks beat Utah 20-17, opening the door for a Pac-12 championship game berth should they beat Oregon State. The Ducks have a shot at the title game with a loss to OSU, but the path is a bit more difficult.
Portland Pilots beat Oregon State Beavers, advance to Sweet 16 of NCAA men’s soccer tournament
In the days leading up to Portland’s NCAA Tournament match against Oregon State, Pilots head coach Nick Carlin-Voigt made starting fast a point of emphasis. Slow first halves had been problematic for his team, especially during a loss to the Beavers on Oct. 14, when the Pilots couldn’t overcome a 2-0 first half deficit.
Oregon guard Keeshawn Barthelemy suffers left foot injury in loss to Houston
Oregon guard Keeshawn Barthelemy suffered a left foot injury during Sunday’s loss to Houston. Barthelemy appeared to land awkwardly after a layup with 3:10 to go in the first half and pulled up on his way back on defense. He tried to play but came out with 1:32 before halftime and went straight to the locker room.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Portland State Vikings score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (11/19/22)
Oregon State, one of two unbeaten Pac-12 teams through two weeks of play, looks to improve to 4-0 when the Beavers face Portland State at 7 p.m. Saturday in Gill Coliseum. This is the final game before OSU heads to Portland for the three-game PK Legacy tournament. Scroll down to...
No. 23 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona State Sun Devils football score updates, live stream, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (11/19/22)
Oregon State looks for a rare win Saturday at Arizona State when the Beavers play the Sun Devils at 11:15 a.m. in Tempe, Arizona. Since 1972, OSU is 1-19 in road games against Arizona State. The lone win came in 2009. Follow along here for live updates as the game...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0