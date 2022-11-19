ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kslsports.com

Utah’s Final Regular Season Game Time, Network Against Colorado Announced

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will be playing their final regular season game against Colorado next Saturday in Folsom Field. Kickoff time will be 2:00 pm MT on Pac-12 Networks. Utah will be coming off a heart-breaking close loss where everything went wrong from them against the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes also had a rough outing last week but on the opposite side of the spectrum, suffering a whooping to Washington.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oregonian

Time to end debate on starting quarterback, coaching staff on fire: 8 takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State

Here are eight takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State, which moved the Beavers to 8-3 heading into the regular season finale against Oregon:. This should be Ben Gulbranson’s season to finish. And by finish, he should play through the bowl game. The third-year freshman quarterback has earned that right after his performance the past two weeks. Gulbranson’s confidence and ability to lead Oregon State is growing with each game. Chance Nolan was Oregon State’s starting quarterback, but that was nearly two months ago. His injury, while unfortunate, is part of football. Had Nolan only missed a couple of games, then sure, he should get his job back. But the Beavers’ offense is now in sync with Gulbranson running things. If there’s a quarterback debate, let it take place during 2023 spring practice.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 12

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 12 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 15 of 21 for 141 yards with a touchdown and 14 carries for 33 yards in 14-10 win over Iowa State. Robby Ashford, QB...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Kyle Whittingham said after Utah lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 10 Utah was defeated by No. 12 Oregon 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kyle Whittingham recapped the Utes’ third loss of the season. Below is a brief transcript of Whittingham’s postgame press conference. KYLE WHITTINGHAM. Opening statement…. “Tough, hard-fought football game. Very close, obviously score-wise, statistically, just...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Rivalry revisited: Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers football history, game by game

The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers have met on the football field 125 times in an intense rivalry that dates to 1894. The Ducks hold a 67-48-10 edge all-time and have won 12 of the past 14 matchups. Last season in Eugene, Anthony Brown Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead the Ducks to a 38-29 victory and a berth in the Pac-12 championship game.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Kel’el Ware has quickly become vital to Oregon men’s basketball game plans

Only three games into his college career, Kel’el Ware is already a crucial component for Oregon. A former five-star recruit, Ware is averaging 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds off the bench for the Ducks. But most important is Ware’s length and shooting ability, which allows Dana Altman to play him alongside fellow 7-footers Nate Bittle and N’Faly Dante as Oregon leans on a bigger lineup while guards Jermaine Couisnard and Brennan Rigsby recover from injuries.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Utah

No. 12 Oregon defeated No. 10 Utah 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ ninth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “That was a lot of fun and man we made some mistakes, but...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State-Oregon to kick off at 12:30 on ABC

The annual Oregon State-Oregon game will kick off at 12:30 p.m., the Pac-12 announced Sunday morning. ABC plans to televise the game, which will be played at Reser Stadium. No. 12 Oregon and No. 23 Oregon State each won this weekend, increasing the stakes for Saturday’s rivalry matchup. The Ducks beat Utah 20-17, opening the door for a Pac-12 championship game berth should they beat Oregon State. The Ducks have a shot at the title game with a loss to OSU, but the path is a bit more difficult.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
