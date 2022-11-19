‘That’s the standard’: DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine called out by Billy Donovan amid Bulls’ brutal stretch

Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry’s circus 3-point dagger nearly sent Rockets coach out of his seat
We’ve all been there watching Stephen Curry make an absurd 3-pointer. The Golden State Warriors superstar has made some unbelievable shots over the years. Reactions to these shots vary but in the end, it’s always in disbelief that someone can make the seemingly impossible look routine. In a...
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors slapped with harsh reality by Steve Kerr despite first road win
The Golden State Warriors got their first road win of 2022-23 on Sunday, clawing back to beat the Houston Rockets 127-120. Even better? The floodgates finally opened for Klay Thompson, who followed up his most efficient game of the season by erupting for 41 points and 10 made three-pointers. Forgive...
Blazers fan ejected for racist comments aimed at Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson
A Portland Trail Blazers fan was ejected from Saturday night’s game against the Utah Jazz for racist comments and obscene gestures aimed at guard Jordan Clarkson. Fellow Jazz guard Collin Sexton alerted security about the fan, and he was removed from the Moda Center along with another fan. Clarkson...
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League
At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Warriors decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist
Justin Fields has been having an excellent second year in the league for the Chicago Bears. After a ho-hum first season with the team, Fields has found his groove, using his abilities to wreak havoc on defenses. Unfortunately, the QB seemingly suffered a devastating shoulder injury after Week 11. Initially,...
Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly
The Philadelphia 76ers are injured up and down the roster. As if injuries to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey weren’t enough for the Sixers, now Joel Embiid is dealing with a left mid-foot sprain that will sideline him for Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated return to Philadelphia. According to an update from a Philadelphia team official, […] The post Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman’s glaring weakness that Warriors’ G League is squeezing out of him
James Wiseman’s career with the Golden State Warriors has been, for lack of a better term, extremely disappointing. The former second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft has struggled immensely in his first few years in the league. Injuries haven’t helped his development, but he hasn’t looked like an NBA-ready talent when he took the floor.
Is Lakers star LeBron James playing vs. Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a hot streak despite not having LeBron James in the lineup. LA once again takes the court on Tuesday and fans are wondering: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Suns? It looks like they’ll have to try and continue their streak without him for at least one more game.
Ben Simmons does complete 180 with Sixers fans before Nets game
Much has been said about how Philadelphia 76ers fans were expected to be hostile toward Ben Simmons in his return to his old stomping grounds. Well, there’s hardly any trace of that prior to Tuesday night’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sixers, with Simmons even signing autographs and taking selfies with Philly fans.
‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A
Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. The promotion is called Bricken for...
Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer calls out league for lack of ‘protection’ after hard foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the most feared contenders in today’s NBA, thanks in large part to the nightly exploits of arguably the league’s current best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, his recent ladder incident notwithstanding. However, with Antetokounmpo’s rampaging style of basketball, what with his explosive bursts to the hoop and towering physical advantages in […] The post Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer calls out league for lack of ‘protection’ after hard foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larsa Pippen savagely heckled at Chargers game with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus
Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are officially exclusive after spending lots of time together in the last few months. And on Sunday, they hit up a Los Angeles Chargers game at SoFi Stadium but faced a bit of heckling in the process.
DeMar DeRozan’s blunt assessment of Zach LaVine vs. Celtics after Bulls’ benching drama
The Chicago Bulls have been dealing with drama as of late. Zach LaVine did not agree with Billy Donovan’s decision to bench him in a recent game. However, Chicago rebounded nicely with a victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday. DeMar DeRozan commented on LaVine’s strong performance in the win following the benching situation, per […] The post DeMar DeRozan’s blunt assessment of Zach LaVine vs. Celtics after Bulls’ benching drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 11/22/2022
One of the more underrated Western Conference rivalries in the NBA will be on tap later tonight as the Los Angeles Lakers will battle it out with the Phoenix Suns in the Valley of the Sun. With that being said, let’s check out our NBA odds series, where our Lakers-Suns prediction and pick will be revealed. […] The post NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 11/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley trade demands, revealed
This season has gone quite unexpectedly for New York Knicks point guard Immanuel Quickley. Despite coming into the league two years ago as an effective microwave scorer, his scoring efficiency from the field and beyond the arc has dipped to new career lows this season (37.9% overall, 30.9% from three). Conversely, he has made huge […] The post Rumor: Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley trade demands, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyronn Lue drops massive Will Hardy praise that’s wild if true
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has become one of the most widely respected head coaches in the NBA. That’s why coaching praise coming from him shouldn’t be taken lightly. Right before the Clippers’ Monday night tilt against the Utah Jazz, Tyronn Lue was effusive in his praise of their coach Will Hardy.
3 best trade destinations for benched Knicks veteran Evan Fournier
The New York Knicks had high hopes at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season after they put up a 41-31 record and claimed the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Sure, they ended up losing to the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks in five games after All-Star forward Julius Randle shot a woeful 29 percent from the […] The post 3 best trade destinations for benched Knicks veteran Evan Fournier appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s disappointed everybody’: Anthony Davis flamed by Charles Barkley despite Lakers hot streak
The Los Angeles Lakers might have finally turned a corner after starting the season off terribly. Much of that turnaround is because of the play of Anthony Davis. Davis is averaging over 25 points per game, to go with 12 rebounds this season. It’s the first time since the 2018-2019 season that he is posting […] The post ‘He’s disappointed everybody’: Anthony Davis flamed by Charles Barkley despite Lakers hot streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets shocking injury update ahead of Kings game
There was plenty of concern regarding the health of Ja Morant after he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 121-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Morant was deemed week-to-week, adding to the Grizzlies’ injury concerns after they lost shooting guard Desmond Bane earlier to a toe injury that’s expected to keep the 24-year old sharpshooter out for two to three weeks.
