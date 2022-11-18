Six people were shot in two days in Portland, including one by Portland police.Portland police are investigating two Saturday night shootings, including one where a teenage girl was shot multiple times. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information is available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began around 8 p.m. on Nov. 19 when paramedics responded to the outside of the Barlow Tavern at 6008 N. Greeley Ave. There they found a girl described at 17 or 18 who had been shot. She was rushed...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO