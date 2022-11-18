ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Suspect Indicted in Clackamas County Double Homicide

A Clackamas man has been indicted and arraigned for his alleged role in a Clackamas County double homicide last month, while a warrant remains outstanding for a second suspect, who is currently being investigated for an officer-involved shooting in another state. Frank Nifon, 24, was indicted by a Clackamas County...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woman injured by gunfire in North Portland shooting Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting tonight along North Greeley Avenue. Police say they were dispatched just after 8:00 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female injured by gunfire. She was...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Teenage girl among Saturday night shooting victims

Six people were shot in two days in Portland, including one by Portland police.Portland police are investigating two Saturday night shootings, including one where a teenage girl was shot multiple times. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information is available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began around 8 p.m. on Nov. 19 when paramedics responded to the outside of the Barlow Tavern at 6008 N. Greeley Ave. There they found a girl described at 17 or 18 who had been shot. She was rushed...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Police shoot armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland

The man is hospitalized and no one else was injured in the early Saturday shooting.Police say they shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland early Saturday. The suspect's name and condition were not immediately released. No one else was injured. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 12:24 a.m. Nov. 19, East Precinct officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. A suspect vehicle description was broadcast to responding officers. A short time later, an officer spotted a vehicle similar in description to the suspect vehicle. The...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

New revelation in Wash. County murder-suicide case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — Washington County investigators confirmed new details on a tragic murder-suicide this week that left three people dead. Court records revealed the suspect in this case was recently arrested on domestic abuse charge, including strangulation. Carlos Jimenez-Vargas, 46, shot and killed his wife, Gabriela Jimenez, 43,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver teen’s killer sentence reduced nearly 2 decades later

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The man convicted of killing 14-year-old Chelsea Harrison in 2005 will be able to walk free after his life sentence was reduced to 26 years on Friday morning in Clark County Court. Supporters of Chelsea and her family rallied outside of the courthouse before the resentencing...
VANCOUVER, WA
Portland Tribune

Driver who threatened police during protest convicted

Timothy Swales drove toward officers, then ran into a police vehicle trying to flee the scene.A man who reportedly drove toward a line of Portland police officers during a 2020 protest and refused to stop his car has been sentenced to 18 months' probation. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, Timothy Swales, 31, was convicted of felony eluding and reckless driving by a jury on Wednesday, Nov. 16. He also had his license revoked. The incident happened in July 2020 when more than 100 protestors blocked traffic off East Burnside and Southeast 47th Avenue. The group was instructed...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

One person shot at Embassy Suites Hotel at Portland Airport

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the Portland Airport wounded one person on Saturday night. There is no word on their condition. The Port of Portland says one to three suspects took off from the scene, which falls within the jurisdiction of airport police.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

15-year-old boy injured in NE Portland shooting

A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot in Northeast Portland’s Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening, according to a news release from Portland police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Northeast 133rd Avenue at 5:12 p.m. Friday to find a...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Friend remembers victims in Washington Co. double murder

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV)- A murder-suicide Wednesday night in rural Washington County left two sisters dead, and the suspect is confirmed to be one of the woman’s husband, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The two women have been identified as Gabriela Jimenez and her younger sister Lenin...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
