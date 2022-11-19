ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair Township, MI

YAHOO!

Truck hauled large amount of pot, sheriff's office says

Nov. 22—RANDOLPH COUNTY — Investigators found more than 200 pounds of marijuana in a tractor-trailer from California that they stopped on Interstate 85 on Monday, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office's Highway Criminal Interdiction Team stopped the Freighliner truck in the Archdale area, and a...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

