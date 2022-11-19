Read full article on original website
Truck hauled large amount of pot, sheriff's office says
Nov. 22—RANDOLPH COUNTY — Investigators found more than 200 pounds of marijuana in a tractor-trailer from California that they stopped on Interstate 85 on Monday, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office's Highway Criminal Interdiction Team stopped the Freighliner truck in the Archdale area, and a...
FBI warned law enforcement about threats against LGBTQ community before Colorado shooting
Weeks before a gunman opened fire on unsuspecting patrons at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., this past weekend, killing five people and leaving at least 17 wounded, the FBI had warned law enforcement nationwide about increased threats to the LGBTQ community, documents obtained by Yahoo News show.
