Visit the San Diego Museum of Art to see three new contemporary art exhibitions by contemporary artists in phenomenal solo shows. Explore what’s new!. Internationally renowned contemporary Mexican artist, Sergio Hernández, brings more than 30 large-scale works of art to SDMA in his first solo museum exhibition in the US. Sergio Hernández: Embers of Oaxaca features large-scale paintings and mixed-media works with motifs drawn from the iconography of Hernández’s Indigenous Zapotec and Mixtec Mesoamerican heritage and wonders of the natural world, including native species of southern Mexico, Pacific Ocean marine life, and constellations of the night sky.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO