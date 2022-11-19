ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Pedestrian killed in overnight Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash shortly after midnight Tuesday killed a pedestrian in Berkeley County. The crash happened at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Red Bank Road, Cpl. David Jones said. Troopers say a 2005 Lincoln Town Car struck the pedestrian while traveling...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Trail date delayed in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, the 19-year-old girl killed when a boat allegedly driven by Paul Murdaugh crashed, has been pushed back. The lawsuit that names multiple defendants, including Alex Murdaugh and Parker’s Store, was originally scheduled...
BEAUFORT, SC
counton2.com

Gas leak prompts evacuation in Goose Creek

Parents arrested for leaving toddler home alone while …. North Charleston church handing out food ahead of …. Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was convicted of six federal indictments. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights …. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights with LEDs. CHS shares tips...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

NCPD searching for missing runaway teenager

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing runaway teenager. Michael Gadsden, 16, was reportedly last seen on Nov. 15, wearing grey sweatpants and a white hoodie. If you see Michael, contact Detective Cameron Miller at (843) 740- 2521 (office) or (843)...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Stormwater pipe repairs underway for downtown streets in Ian’s aftermath

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some areas in downtown Charleston are undergoing repairs after remnants of Hurricane Ian brought damage to some areas prone to flooding. One such area, the intersection of Rutledge Avenue and Broad Street, is a relatively busy intersection where a stormwater pipe repair is underway. The work began last Wednesday and is expected to be complete by Thanksgiving Day. Drivers traveling west will still be able to travel on Broad Street during the repair, but drivers traveling east on Broad Street will detour around Colonial Lake.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear gas leak in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - City officials in Goose Creek say residents were evacuated Monday night after a gas leak. The gas leak was first reported around 5:45 p.m., officials say. Paul Fischer, Dominion Energy spokesperson, says a third-party contractor was doing work near Hamlet Circle when they accidentally struck and damaged a natural gas line.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Woman arrested after DUI crash injures one

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a woman on one charge of driving under the influence after a Monday evening crash injured one person. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to the 2900 block of Maybank Highway around 5:15 p.m. in reference to a collision. EMS and fire crews were already […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges stem from a shooting reported to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County deputies investigating double shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman, 21, identified as victim in deadly Goose Creek shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman dead. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate after a woman, later identified as Tamara Glover, was shot and killed in Goose Creek on Friday. Glover died at the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a homicide victim whose body was found in a home in Goose Creek Friday night. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Tamara Glover. Deputies responded to a home in...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

CCSO investigating armed robbery at Ladson gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Sunday morning armed robbery of a Ladson gas station. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to Sonny’s on Highway 78 around 9:00 a.m. Sunday. An employee told deputies that a Black man wearing dark clothing, armed with a handgun walked into the store and demanded money.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Monday headlines: Charleston County approves $7.3M for green spaces and parks

Charleston County Council has approved a budget of $7.3 million to create more green spaces and parks across the county as part of the greenbelt program. It protects land from development by purchasing it outright or by buying the rights to prevent development on privately owned land. The program is funded by the voter-approved half-cent sales tax dedicated to road construction projects.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

