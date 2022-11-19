Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Troopers investigating deadly auto vs. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that killed a pedestrian in Berkeley County. Cpl. David Jones said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Red Bank Road when a Lincoln Town Car headed southbound struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene and […]
abcnews4.com
Victim's hand caught in grain elevator, airlifted to hospital in Georgetown Co.:Officials
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A victim was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after getting their hand caught in a grain elevator in Georgetown County. EMS met the vehicle with the victim inside and a medevac helicopter was requested to take the victim to a hospital, according to Asst. Fire Chief Aaron Bostic.
live5news.com
Pedestrian killed in overnight Berkeley County crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash shortly after midnight Tuesday killed a pedestrian in Berkeley County. The crash happened at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Red Bank Road, Cpl. David Jones said. Troopers say a 2005 Lincoln Town Car struck the pedestrian while traveling...
live5news.com
Trail date delayed in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, the 19-year-old girl killed when a boat allegedly driven by Paul Murdaugh crashed, has been pushed back. The lawsuit that names multiple defendants, including Alex Murdaugh and Parker’s Store, was originally scheduled...
counton2.com
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Goose Creek
Parents arrested for leaving toddler home alone while …. North Charleston church handing out food ahead of …. Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was convicted of six federal indictments. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights …. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights with LEDs. CHS shares tips...
abcnews4.com
NCPD searching for missing runaway teenager
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing runaway teenager. Michael Gadsden, 16, was reportedly last seen on Nov. 15, wearing grey sweatpants and a white hoodie. If you see Michael, contact Detective Cameron Miller at (843) 740- 2521 (office) or (843)...
live5news.com
Stormwater pipe repairs underway for downtown streets in Ian’s aftermath
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some areas in downtown Charleston are undergoing repairs after remnants of Hurricane Ian brought damage to some areas prone to flooding. One such area, the intersection of Rutledge Avenue and Broad Street, is a relatively busy intersection where a stormwater pipe repair is underway. The work began last Wednesday and is expected to be complete by Thanksgiving Day. Drivers traveling west will still be able to travel on Broad Street during the repair, but drivers traveling east on Broad Street will detour around Colonial Lake.
live5news.com
Crews clear gas leak in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - City officials in Goose Creek say residents were evacuated Monday night after a gas leak. The gas leak was first reported around 5:45 p.m., officials say. Paul Fischer, Dominion Energy spokesperson, says a third-party contractor was doing work near Hamlet Circle when they accidentally struck and damaged a natural gas line.
CCSO: Woman arrested after DUI crash injures one
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a woman on one charge of driving under the influence after a Monday evening crash injured one person. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to the 2900 block of Maybank Highway around 5:15 p.m. in reference to a collision. EMS and fire crews were already […]
1 arrested following deadly weekend shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a person dead Sunday evening, North Charleston Police say. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago (26) is charged with murder, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. NCPD officers responded to the shooting around 5:40 p.m. at […]
Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
live5news.com
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges stem from a shooting reported to...
live5news.com
Berkeley County deputies investigating double shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
live5news.com
Police search for person of interest in N. Charleston attempted murder, carjacking
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an October attempted murder and carjacking. Police say the incident happened at 1250 2nd St. North at approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 29. Authorities say this...
Woman, 21, identified as victim in deadly Goose Creek shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman dead. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate after a woman, later identified as Tamara Glover, was shot and killed in Goose Creek on Friday. Glover died at the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The […]
live5news.com
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a homicide victim whose body was found in a home in Goose Creek Friday night. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Tamara Glover. Deputies responded to a home in...
counton2.com
CCSO investigating armed robbery at Ladson gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Sunday morning armed robbery of a Ladson gas station. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to Sonny’s on Highway 78 around 9:00 a.m. Sunday. An employee told deputies that a Black man wearing dark clothing, armed with a handgun walked into the store and demanded money.
Crews respond to Saturday afternoon fire in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Georgetown County. According to Georgetown County Fire and EMS, crews responded to a house fire on Village Drive Saturday just after 4 p.m. Georgetown Fire was on the scene as of 4:40 p.m. Saturday. Officials have asked the public to […]
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Charleston County approves $7.3M for green spaces and parks
Charleston County Council has approved a budget of $7.3 million to create more green spaces and parks across the county as part of the greenbelt program. It protects land from development by purchasing it outright or by buying the rights to prevent development on privately owned land. The program is funded by the voter-approved half-cent sales tax dedicated to road construction projects.
Comments / 0