Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekend
Women's Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to Indiana
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Football: How Buckeyes defense 'locked in' during 56-14 win over Indiana
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State's 56-14 win against Indiana
WVNews
W. Kentucky 78, Illinois St. 66
ILLINOIS ST. (2-4) Lewis 1-5 0-0 2, McChesney 3-6 0-0 7, Burford 5-9 5-5 16, Knight 4-8 7-8 18, Sandage 3-12 0-0 9, Poindexter 3-7 0-0 6, Petrakis 2-7 0-0 6, Kasubke 0-0 2-2 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Kotov 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 14-15 66.
WVNews
Ohio St. 81, Cincinnati 53
OHIO ST. (4-1) Key 8-11 3-4 19, Sueing 4-13 3-5 11, Likekele 0-6 0-0 0, McNeil 2-6 0-0 5, Thornton 6-9 3-3 17, Sensabaugh 5-9 4-4 17, Holden 2-3 2-2 6, Okpara 2-3 0-0 4, Gayle 0-3 0-0 0, Etzler 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-64 15-18 81.
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Michigan football secondary undaunted by Ohio State pass game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While most of the college football world is focused on what it might mean if Michigan football RB Blake Corum is either limited or doesn’t play vs. Ohio State, perhaps the more important battle that will decide the game is how the Wolverine secondary will handle the Buckeye wide receivers.
WVNews
UAB 87, Georgia 73
UAB (4-1) Buffen 4-8 3-3 11, Jemison 4-5 1-2 9, L.Brewer 4-10 1-1 10, Gaines 6-14 2-2 14, Walker 11-22 3-3 30, Davis 2-5 1-1 5, Lovan 1-3 0-0 2, T.Brewer 3-5 0-0 6, Toney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-72 11-12 87.
CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold
The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’
Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.
WVNews
Titans offensive coordinator working until something changes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Todd Downing will keep working as Tennessee's offensive coordinator until the Titans hear from either the NFL or something happens with Downing's charges for speeding and driving under the influence. “Those things could obviously change,” coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday as his Titans returned to...
