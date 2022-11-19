A group of MLB experts for ESPN predicted where they think the top free agents will sign, and all of them think that Jacob deGrom is leaving the New York Mets. The New York Mets spent money last offseason, and it resulted in them clinching their first postseason berth since 2016. Now, they have another winter to plan how they can increase their odds to contend for the World Series. One player they have to decide whether to keep is ace Jacob deGrom, who opted out of his contract and is looking for a new lucrative deal at the age of 34-years-old.

