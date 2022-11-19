Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: Surprise team emerges in Trea Turner chase
MLB rumors now link free agent Trea Turner to a surprising team — the Seattle Mariners. Trea Turner is one of this offseason’s biggest free agents. He is in a free agent class of shortstops with plenty of talent yet he seems to stand out more than the others thanks to how many different things he can do so well. MLB rumors about where he could land include many of the usual suspects we expect to spend big. What about those surprise clubs?
MLB rumors: New team enters the Justin Verlander sweepstakes
While the Houston Astros would prefer to re-sign Justin Verlander, there’s no guarantee he stays with the World Series champs. The Mets have entered the picture. After opting out of his previous two-year engagement with Houston, Justin Verlander’s asking price is said to be above $40 million. There’s little guarantee that Astros owner Jim Crane will match that demand, so Verlander is at least doing his due diligence to seek employment elsewhere.
Atlanta Braves rumor roundup: Dansby Swanson news and more
While the free-agent market remains quiet for the Atlanta Braves, the rumor mill remains in full motion. Here’s everything you missed from the weekend. The biggest looming decision for Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos this offseason will be whether or not the Braves bring back Dansby Swanson. The former No. 1 overall pick has blossomed into one of the best shortstops in the National League. Coming off a breakout season, Swanson now hits the free-agent market.
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
MLB experts predict Jacob deGrom is definitely leaving the Mets
A group of MLB experts for ESPN predicted where they think the top free agents will sign, and all of them think that Jacob deGrom is leaving the New York Mets. The New York Mets spent money last offseason, and it resulted in them clinching their first postseason berth since 2016. Now, they have another winter to plan how they can increase their odds to contend for the World Series. One player they have to decide whether to keep is ace Jacob deGrom, who opted out of his contract and is looking for a new lucrative deal at the age of 34-years-old.
4 realistic trade proposals to give the Cubs their ace
With the lack of Cubs connections to the bigger fish in the sea when it comes to starting pitching, it makes you wonder exactly what the team's plan to actually compete in 2023 looks like. The front office knows it needs to add that knockout punch to the top of the starting rotation. Acquiring that ace, however, isn't quite as simple as just opening the checkbook. Unfortunately, the Cubs don't get to call dibs on whoever they want while the rest of the league idly stands by waiting for their turn.
Yankees: 3 backup plans if Aaron Judge signs with the Giants
What should be the backup plan for the New York Yankees if Aaron Judge signs with the San Francisco Giants?. Keeping Aaron Judge around should be priority number one for the New York Yankees this winter, but it takes two to tango. The San Francisco Giants are expected to make a strong push toward signing baseball’s best slugger. He has already been spotted in the Bay Area.
Braves shouldn’t worry about losing Dansby Swanson according to MLB experts
The Atlanta Braves are going to be in a free agency dogfight to keep Dansby Swanson, but fans shouldn’t worry too much according to MLB experts. Perhaps the biggest fear for the Atlanta Braves and their fans this offseason is that they will relive last offseason with Freddie Freeman by watching hometown shortstop Dansby Swanson leave for another team in 2023.
3 Xander Bogaerts destinations that would break Red Sox fans hearts
These three free agent destinations for Xander Bogaerts would break the hearts of Boston Red Sox fans. Boston Red Sox baseball and Xander Bogaerts go together well. For him to enter free agency and potentially land somewhere else should have fans feeling a little ill. Bogaerts does remain a candidate...
What would a dream Astros starting lineup look like next year?
The dream Houston Astros starting lineup for the 2023 season includes familiar names and big free agent additions. The defending champion Houston Astros have a starting lineup already showing off plenty of muscle. A couple of free agents have departed already. The team does have some holes to address. Now...
