Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH
FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Raleigh News & Observer
The Impact of Losing Justin Fields on Bears Offense
Justin Fields is missing time, and how much will be determined by his ability to recover and the severity of his shoulder dislocation. The Bears coped with shoulder injuries to Mitchell Trubisky twice during his time as Bears quarterback and he missed a couple of games each time. This probably...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
FRISCO - As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they...
Raleigh News & Observer
Positive News Building on Justin Fields
The Justin Fields watch continues on a Tuesday off for players, with more positive news bubbling up. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on the Rich Eisen Show that the Bears are "optimistic" about Fields starting Sunday in New Jersey against the Jets, this after he had reported Monday that Fields has a dislocated shoulder—a report disputed by Pro Football Talk and ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Draft: Disappointing Texans in Prime Position for Two Early Picks on Day 1
The Houston Texans have been a massive disappointment. This is saying something, considering many didn't have high expectations for them to begin with. With the current state of things, Houston's biggest storyline to look forward to is all about the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson when he brings his Cleveland Browns to town later this year.
Raleigh News & Observer
Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC North, Playoff Chase, Draft Race
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perilously close to last place in the NFC North. With the NFC North portion of the Week 11 schedule complete, here’s an updated look at the division standings:. The Minnesota Vikings are 8-2 and hold a commanding four-game lead...
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of the best halves of their season and one of their worst in the same game. It resulted in a 37-30 loss to their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, but did provide some tangible evidence of steps forward. The offense put up more...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bryce Perkins Time vs. Chiefs? Rams Lost Season Signals Key Growing Period for Young QB
Los Angeles Rams second-year quarterback Bryce Perkins has shown fans what he's capable of in the past, though preseason success should be taken with a grain of salt. But as he received his first real NFL action in Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints, he showed more notable flashes in wake of starting quarterback Matthew Stafford suffering another concussion.
Raleigh News & Observer
Matt Rhule breaks silence to discuss Panthers’ roster, his firing and football future
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has re-emerged following his October firing. After six weeks of silence, Rhule took part in a 31-minute interview with The 33rd Team’s Vic Carruci, which was released on Monday. In the interview, Rhule — who went 11-27 during his more than two seasons in Charlotte — spoke about his Panthers tenure, his eventual dismissal and his gratitude for the opportunity.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cam Akers Strong Showing Overshadowed By Rams Loss to Saints
It is clearly not the best of times for the 2022 Los Angeles Rams. The defending Super Bowl champions have dropped to 3-7 on the season after a 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It was Los Angeles’ fourth-straight defeat, continuing their descent into last place in the NFC West … a division which by preseason consensus was expected to be theirs.
Raleigh News & Observer
Giants at Cowboys: ‘Eye Injury’ Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue.
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Win Game, Lose Captain: David Andrews Out For Season?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots may once again be without the services of the centerpiece of their much-maligned offensive line for the foreseeable future. Center David Andrews reportedly suffered a “serious” thigh injury during the Pats’ 10-3 victory over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The long-time team captain is expected to undergo tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals’ La’el Collins Rips Steelers’ TJ Watt After Head-to-Head Matchup
TJ Watt is one pass-rusher that no NFL quarterback wants to face during any week of an NFL season. The Steelers All-Pro is known to wreak havoc and create problems for opposing offenses. In Pittsburgh’s battle against the AFC North-rival Bengals, Watt posted six tackles and a half sack and deflected two passes.
Raleigh News & Observer
Broncos Sign RB Tyreik McAllister to PS, Place Edmonds on IR
The Denver Broncos continued to tweak the running back position in the wake of Melvin Gordon's departure, adding Tyreik McAllister to the practice and placing Chase Edmonds on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Meets Boy He Inspired During Cancer Fight
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wasn’t able to play in Monday night’s game in Mexico City, but he was able to make a monumental impact on a young fan prior to kickoff. Almost two years to the day after he posted a video to Instagram telling Murray that he was his inspiration to get through cancer treatment, 14-year-old Hector Nahle got to meet his hero.
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk Nominated for NFL Award
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk is a nominee for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Established in 2015, the award goes to the NFL player who shows the best sportsmanship on the field. Each team has one player nominated annually by an 8-member committee of former NFL players.
Raleigh News & Observer
Houston Texans Inactives vs. Commanders: Eno Benjamin, Derek Stingley Jr. Out
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans running back Eno Benjamin is inactive for his first game with his new team Sunday against the Washington Commanders at NRG stadium. Benjamin wasn't expected to play after only practicing Thursday and Friday as he works to absorb the playbook after joining the AFC South club off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.
Raleigh News & Observer
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping the Eagles’ Thriller in Indy
The Eagles looked headed for their first two-game losing streak of the season. They trailed by 10 points entering the final quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, just six days since they lost for the first time this season, falling to the Washington Commanders. Instead, Jalen Hurts put the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Trevor Siemian Could Be Best Bears QB Option Now
If an NFL Network report saying Justin Fields has a left shoulder dislocation is true, about anything could happen in terms of his next availability to play. A dislocation can vary greatly depending upon the extent of any damage done to the shoulder itself. In 2019, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky suffered...
Comments / 0