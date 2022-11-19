Where's Marty? Learning more about the Maryland National Guard's flyover of M&T Bank Stadium

Where's Marty? Gearing up for the Ravens match with the Maryland National Guard 01:05

Hi Everyone!

Today was NO QUESTION the coolest "Where's Marty?" 'Purple Friday" segment so far.

Back in 2000, when the Ravens were making the playoff run to the Super Bowl, the man in charge of the 175th Wing of the Maryland Air National Guard, Major General Bruce Tuxill, created "Ravens Flight."

It is the official designation of the MDAG A-10 Warthog's when they are in the air and on a mission.

The FAA knows them as "Ravens Flight" and to this day no other fighter group in the country can use that designation. And on that 2000 championship run the Raven's face was on the nose of the jets.

This "Purple Friday we were hosted by the men and women of the Maryland Air National Guard to revisit that story just a couple of day's ahead of their flyover this Sunday at M&T Bank stadium where a salute to Veterans will be the theme.

And we got up close and personal with the A-10 Warthogs. And this patch they wear says it all. A warthog, holding a large caliber gun capable of firing 75 round a second. You read that right.

All the A-10's in the world were built by Fairchild Republic in Hagerstown. Made in Maryland with Pride. Not handsome but fear in battle. They provide close support to troops on the ground.

They are known as an effective "tank killer."

And by the way the MANG airmen and women are considered some of the best pilots in the entire Air Airforce. Look it up. If you are interested in a career in the MDAG here is a website to surf to .

For the flyover on Sunday "Raven Flight" will field four planes, and this is not a joyride.

It is a training mission to be at a certain place at the exact right time. They call it "time on target."

A-10's support ground troops and must be precise wen arriving and delivering ordinance.

So when the Anthem singer is singing "home of the brave" the planes guided in by a pilot on the ground, (known as the "Groundhog"), should be right over the East goal post. And after the flight their will be a mission debrief. This is serious business.

If you ever hear that distinctive sound of the A-10's, and look up, remember you are looking at "RAVEN FLIGHT!" A great part of the history of the Baltimore Ravens, and the Maryland Air National Guard.

But before we leave a shoutout to our guests this A.M., L to R, Lt. Tyler Dromgold, Captain Casey Smith, and technical Sargent Daniel Rodriguez. (Tyler will be part of the flyover, and Daniel will be the "Groundhog." (By the way I am holding a used 45 MM shell, with a false shell..they hand out cool souvenirs! ) Before we left the airport we got a great tour, and behind the scenes it just amazing. After allm this is an active military base.

Captain Smith asked if we would like to climb in, have a seat, and a look around. Years ago I had that chance.

So while Lt. Dromgold, and TSgt Rodrigues were showing me around the underbelly of the A-10's gun and ammo side, K2 got the tour of "the tub." He is still talking about it. And when you blow the mind of a news photog that is saying a LOT!

It is Friday everyone! TGIF. Have a great weekend, find ya some fun, and be safe!

Marty B!