Russian official says he hopes US can agree to prisoner exchange for ‘Merchant of Death’

Associated Press/Apichart Weerawong FILE – In this May 19, 2009 file photo, alleged Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout looks out from inside a detention center at a criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai court is expected to rule Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2009, on whether to send Bout, once dubbed the “Merchant of Death” to face trial in the United States on charges that he schemed to arm Colombian rebels. (AP Photo/Apichart Weerawong, File)

Russia expressed a more positive attitude about the potential prisoner exchange with the U.S. for a convicted arms trafficker, Viktor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death.”

The Russian news agency Interfax reported Friday that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that the Kremlin hopes the chances of the United States and Russia reaching a deal on Bout are “strengthening.”

“I hope that the prospect is not just preserved, it is strengthening, and the moment will come when we will get a concrete agreement from the perspective,” Ryabkov said.

“The Americans are showing some external activity, we are working professionally through a special channel designed for this,” he said. “Viktor Bout is among those who are being discussed, and we certainly count on a positive result.”

The potential exchange includes WNBA star Britney Griner, who was convicted of drug charges this year, and Paul Whelan a former U.S. Marine, according to Reuters.

Ryabkov’s comments come after reports that Griner was moved to a Russian penal colony to start her nine-year prison sentence.

Russian authorities claimed they found cannabis vape cartridges in her possession at a Moscow airport.

Griner was then arrested just days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. has denounced her imprisonment as illegitimate and called on Russia to release her immediately.

The Biden administration has been working to free Griner and Whelan by reaching a deal with Russia, but it has yet to be successful in securing their release.

Russia has previously signaled that it wants the U.S. to release Bout, who was convicted of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens, deliver anti-aircraft missiles and aid a terrorist organization a decade ago.

He is serving a 25-year prison sentence.