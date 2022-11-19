ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Thanksgiving thunder threat possible across Houston area

HOUSTON — With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, the main thing on most people's minds -- besides the turkey -- is the weather. In Houston, widespread rain and thunder are likely due to a trailing cold front and the weather pattern could last all day. The American and European models actually show all of Houston getting rain, with isolated storms possible in some areas.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

After 10 days in the icebox, Houston will thaw out like a turkey for Thanksgiving

Ten days ago a cold front blew into Houston, and since that time the region has experienced weather that is typical for the dead of winter, not late fall. The city’s warmest temperature during that timespan has been just 61 degrees, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Houston will face another chilly day or two before we start to warm up in time for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately that comes with a price: We’re increasingly confident of rainfall on the holiday.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Cypress

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Holiday Shopping at CITYCENTRE Houston

HOUSTON — Great Day Houston host, Deborah Duncan, does her holiday shopping at CITYCENTRE Houston. For more information, call 713-463-4692 or visit citycentrehouston.com. Deborah visited the following locations around CITYCENTRE:. 796 Town and Country Blvd. | Suite 108. 832-325-6410. Mon – Sat | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston dries out as we gain some clarity on holiday week weather

Yesterday didn’t disappoint from a forecast perspective. It pretty much went as expected. Rain totals ranged from around a half-inch to inch in Houston to around an inch and a half near the coast. Your mileage may vary this morning, but the sun is out in force in my...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Here's the Thanksgiving food you can fly with out of Houston airports

HOUSTON — A few days out from Thanksgiving and holiday travel is in full effect. Officials with Houston Airports expect to hit pre-pandemic numbers when it comes to travelers. Augusto Bernal, the spokesperson for Houston Airports, said over the upcoming 13-day period, they are anticipating nearly 2.3 million travelers,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man stabbed to death on METRORail in downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was arrested after a fight led to a deadly stabbing at METRORail's Central Station Rusk, according to Houston police. Officers responded to the stabbing around 8 p.m. on Rusk Street near San Jacinto Street. Police said they found two men who got into a fight on the train near the Rusk Station.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash closes Southwest Freeway at Gessner Road

HOUSTON – The main lanes of the Southwest Freeway northbound are closed at Gessner Road following a major crash. The accident involved two vehicles. No injuries have been reported. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go...
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Restaurants in Houston Open on Thanksgiving 2022 – Verified List of Dinner Meals Near You!

Looking for restaurants open for Thanksgiving Day Dinner in Houston? Whether you are looking for dine-in or take-out options. We have the verified list!. When we think of Thanksgiving, we typically think of a large feast laboriously prepared all day at home. For some households, though, this isn’t the case. Not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving the same way, and some households don’t celebrate the holiday at all. Whatever the case is, sometimes you just need to eat out at a restaurant on Thanksgiving Day.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy