Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
fox26houston.com
Houston Bush airport already seeing holiday travel rush, travelers sit in traffic
HOUSTON - Nearly 55 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving and according to AAA, travel numbers should be close to what they were before the pandemic. In Houston on Monday, a long line of travelers sat in traffic just trying to get to Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Thanksgiving thunder threat possible across Houston area
HOUSTON — With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, the main thing on most people's minds -- besides the turkey -- is the weather. In Houston, widespread rain and thunder are likely due to a trailing cold front and the weather pattern could last all day. The American and European models actually show all of Houston getting rain, with isolated storms possible in some areas.
Shopping safety tips: While you're shopping for holidays, crooks are shopping for victims
HOUSTON, Texas — Smash and grabs and other crimes are a constant concern in big cities like Houston. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the holidays may be especially hazardous. "Everybody has to shop during this season,” Finner said. "Don’t leave valuables visible in your cars, OK?”
spacecityweather.com
After 10 days in the icebox, Houston will thaw out like a turkey for Thanksgiving
Ten days ago a cold front blew into Houston, and since that time the region has experienced weather that is typical for the dead of winter, not late fall. The city’s warmest temperature during that timespan has been just 61 degrees, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Houston will face another chilly day or two before we start to warm up in time for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately that comes with a price: We’re increasingly confident of rainfall on the holiday.
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
Why lining up for pies at Flying Saucer is a Thanksgiving tradition
People spend hours at Flying Saucer, bringing books, chairs, and making friends along the way.
All lanes of I-45 near downtown Houston reopen after big rig hits overpass
HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of I-45 near downtown Houston have reopened following a big rig crash, according to TxDOT. The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. when the big rig hit part of the overpass on the Gulf Freeway near Memorial. All main lanes were shut down...
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Cypress
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
SUPER FEAST provides free Thanksgiving meals for thousands of Houston residents
HOUSTON — An emergency turkey drive and a good Samaritan helped save the annual SUPER FEAST in downtown Houston guaranteeing a hot Thanksgiving meal for tens of thousands of people. The Citywide Club and volunteers have been working overtime to prepare for the 44th annual Thanksgiving Day event. They've...
KHOU
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
KHOU
Holiday Shopping at CITYCENTRE Houston
HOUSTON — Great Day Houston host, Deborah Duncan, does her holiday shopping at CITYCENTRE Houston. For more information, call 713-463-4692 or visit citycentrehouston.com. Deborah visited the following locations around CITYCENTRE:. 796 Town and Country Blvd. | Suite 108. 832-325-6410. Mon – Sat | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m....
spacecityweather.com
Houston dries out as we gain some clarity on holiday week weather
Yesterday didn’t disappoint from a forecast perspective. It pretty much went as expected. Rain totals ranged from around a half-inch to inch in Houston to around an inch and a half near the coast. Your mileage may vary this morning, but the sun is out in force in my...
Search continues for missing Houston man last seen stumbling out of Heights bar
HOUSTON — The search continues for a man who has been missing for more than a week. Delano Burkes, 26, was last seen on video stumbling near some bars in the Heights in the early-morning hours on Nov. 13. Last week, his loved ones were passing out flyers with...
Here's the Thanksgiving food you can fly with out of Houston airports
HOUSTON — A few days out from Thanksgiving and holiday travel is in full effect. Officials with Houston Airports expect to hit pre-pandemic numbers when it comes to travelers. Augusto Bernal, the spokesperson for Houston Airports, said over the upcoming 13-day period, they are anticipating nearly 2.3 million travelers,...
cw39.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible on Thanksgiving | See who is most at risk
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Messy weather is coming to Texas on Thanksgiving. Unlike recent rain, this time around will be more intense with potential for multiple inches of rain, and perhaps even some severe storms that could produce hail and/or strong winds. Timing:. As of now (Tuesday morning), our high-resolution...
mocomotive.com
Firefighter suffers injuries while battling large blaze at business in Spring, officials say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a large blaze at a business in Spring Monday, officials said. South Montgomery County Professional Firefighters with South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial fire at a building in the 25000 block of Interstate 45 around 7:45 p.m.
Man stabbed to death on METRORail in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was arrested after a fight led to a deadly stabbing at METRORail's Central Station Rusk, according to Houston police. Officers responded to the stabbing around 8 p.m. on Rusk Street near San Jacinto Street. Police said they found two men who got into a fight on the train near the Rusk Station.
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash closes Southwest Freeway at Gessner Road
HOUSTON – The main lanes of the Southwest Freeway northbound are closed at Gessner Road following a major crash. The accident involved two vehicles. No injuries have been reported. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go...
houstononthecheap.com
Restaurants in Houston Open on Thanksgiving 2022 – Verified List of Dinner Meals Near You!
Looking for restaurants open for Thanksgiving Day Dinner in Houston? Whether you are looking for dine-in or take-out options. We have the verified list!. When we think of Thanksgiving, we typically think of a large feast laboriously prepared all day at home. For some households, though, this isn’t the case. Not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving the same way, and some households don’t celebrate the holiday at all. Whatever the case is, sometimes you just need to eat out at a restaurant on Thanksgiving Day.
Texas man dies after jumping on moving 18-wheeler and dancing
An investigation is underway after a man fell to his death after jumping on a moving 18-wheeler and dancing on top of it, police said.
KHOU
Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0