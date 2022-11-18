Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams receive huge injury news
The Los Angeles Rams received a huge status update on one of their star players Friday. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is good to go. The Rams star, who helped guide the team to a Super Bowl Championship in February, missed last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, in which both teams’ backups started the game. No Read more... The post Los Angeles Rams receive huge injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle) activated to active roster
D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle) has been activated to Detroit's active roster ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants. (Field Yates on Twitter) Chark has been on injured reserve for a large chunk of the season due to an ankle injury he was dealing with, but he has since gotten better and will be well enough to play on Sunday. The team may limit his snaps in his return game, but he could have streaming value when he's fully unleashed.
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
Lakers reportedly interested in controversial free agent
The Los Angeles Lakers may be pulling out all the stops as they desperately try to upgrade their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers are among several NBA teams who are monitoring the situation of Charlotte Hornets restricted agent forward Miles Bridges. Charania also names the Detroit Pistons as being in the mix.
'I'm blessed to be here': USC's Korey Foreman goes from underachieving top recruit to rivalry hero
Korey Foreman called his shot. "He made the same exact play early in the week in practice," safety Bryson Shaw said. "I came right up to him like, 'All right, you've got to get it in the game now.' He said, 'I got you, I got you.'" The play in...
Watch: Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson discusses coaching final game at Santa Ana Bowl
Mater Dei beat Los Alamitos 52-0 to advance to the Division 1 Southern Section championship game against St. John Bosco
Can Patriots Provide RB Help For Rhamondre Stevenson?
With hybrid runner/receiver Ty Montgomery on season-ending injured-reserve, Stevenson is likely to see an increased workload for the remainder of 2022.
Joe Buck says there are people inside FOX who think Brady might never work for them
Joe Buck said recently on Sports Illustrated’s media podcast there are people within FOX Sports who doubt whether Tom Brady will ever fulfill his contract and call NFL games for the network.
Bears Vs. Falcons Inactives: Velus Jones Jr. Returns to Lineup
ATLANTA -- After being a healthy scratch for the past two games, Bears rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. gets his chance to prove his value Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. While Jones is active Sunday, fellow wide receiver N'Keal Harry is inactive due to an illness. In addition, offensive...
USC receiver Mario Williams, linebacker Eric Gentry expected to play against UCLA
USC second-year sophomore wide receiver Mario Williams and second-year sophomore linebacker Eric Gentry are expected to play in Saturday's Victory Bell game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Both were in full pads and full participants during pregame warmups. USC fourth-year sophomore safety Max Williams, who left the Trojans'...
Cardinals Sign RB Corey Clement To Active Roster
Clement, 27, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season. The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned...
JuJu Watkins's Commitment to USC Evokes Thrilling Team Reaction
Players on the Trojans women’s basketball team were, to say the least, excited about the decision of the Sierra Canyon star.
Cooper Kupp expected to miss 6-8 weeks with ankle injury
The Los Angeles Rams have eight games left this season, and it’s possible Cooper Kupp will miss all of them. Kupp was placed on injured reserve last week after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Arizona Cardinals. He underwent surgery to repair the issue, which will sideline him for a while.
ACC honors for 4 Panthers
The ACC Players of the Week announced Monday with 4 Panthers named including four-time winner Israel Abanikanda and linebacker SirVocea Dennis
Mater Dei overwhelms DP as expected in season opener
GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School boys basketball hopes history repeats itself. Last year the Chargers were routed by Mater Dei in the early part of the season and DP went on to play for a CIF-SS title. This year shorthanded DP was crushed 106-44 by powerhouse Mater Dei...
Bears Elevate RB Darrynton Evans To Active Roster
Evans, 24, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick of last year’s draft. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that includes an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season when the Titans waived him in March.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Rediscovers Interior Dominance
LA big man continues his dominance in the paint
USC football and Lincoln Riley refuted the very skeptical preseason media polls
Beating the UCLA Bruins is a very sweet feeling for any USC fan. What adds to the sweetness of the win over the Bruins is the berth the Trojans have gained in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game, set for Friday, Dec. 2 in Las Vegas. USC will play in the...
