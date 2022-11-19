ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

MLB Rumors: Mariners Interested In Trading For Yankees Star

The New York Yankees figure to be a big buyer this Major League Baseball offseason, whether it be by re-signing Aaron Judge or landing another marquee free agent. But is there a chance the defending American League East champions do some selling as well?. A potential candidate to be moved...
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander On Red Sox Rival’s Radar

One way or the other, it sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander takes his talents to New York this Major League Baseball offseason. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Verlander last week held a Zoom meeting with the Mets, who reportedly are a “prominent possibility” of a landing spot for the star-right hander if Jacob deGrom leaves Queens. But as the longtime MLB insider explained in a column published Sunday, the Mets hardly are the only big-market ballclub interested in Verlander.
NESN

How David Andrews’ Backup Reacted To Patriots Center’s Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — David Andrews was supposed to give the New England Patriots’ struggling offensive line a much-needed boost, but his return to the lineup was short-lived. Andrews, who’d missed the previous two games with a concussion, played just 15 snaps in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium before exiting with a thigh injury. The injury appeared serious in the moment — Andrews had to be slowly helped to the locker room by team trainers — and a postgame report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated it could end the veteran center’s season.
NESN

NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Rafael Devers calls on Red Sox to bring back Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox have been in the hot seat all season for not extending Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers has made his stance very clear. Disappointing is a massive understatement to describe the 2022 Boston Red Sox. They didn’t start the season off well when they failed to secure Xander Bogaerts’ future in Boston and instead signed Trevor Story and toyed with the idea of moving Bogaerts to second base, and now Bogaerts is officially a free agent.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Five Greatest 2004 Red Sox World Series Moments Vs. Cardinals

As previously mentioned, 2004 included the most electrifying Game 1 among the four most recent Red Sox World Series matchups. While Ortiz opened up the night in typical Big Papi fashion, it was anything but a cakewalk from there against the Cardinals. After St. Louis knotted the game up at 7-7 in the top of the sixth inning, then took the lead to which Boston answered, in the eighth inning, Bellhorn played hero for Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

David Andrews Makes Surprise Return At Patriots Practice; New Player Debuts

FOXBORO, Mass. — A report Sunday indicated David Andrews could miss the rest of the New England Patriots’ season. He wound up not even missing a practice. Two days after he had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a thigh injury in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets, the Patriots’ starting center was present and in uniform during the open media portion of Tuesday’s practice.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Aaron Judge Meeting with Giants on Tuesday

According to MLB.com, free agent slugger Aaron Judge is scheduled to meet with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Besides the New York Yankees, San Francisco is the first team to meet with Judge this offseason, with the Los Angeles Dodgers also expected to make a run at the reigning AL MVP.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Charlie McAvoy Dishes Two Assists As Bruins Beat Lightning 5-3

Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins kept up their winning ways. The Bruins took down the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night in a 5-3 game. McAvoy recorded two more assists on the night, giving him six points in his last two games along with two Boston victories. For more,...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

NESN

