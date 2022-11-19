Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
Related
Boston Red Sox are preferred landing spot for two-time Cy Young award winner
The Boston Red Sox enter MLB free agency in the market for starting pitching once again. With multiple Cy Young
MLB Rumors: Mariners Interested In Trading For Yankees Star
The New York Yankees figure to be a big buyer this Major League Baseball offseason, whether it be by re-signing Aaron Judge or landing another marquee free agent. But is there a chance the defending American League East champions do some selling as well?. A potential candidate to be moved...
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander On Red Sox Rival’s Radar
One way or the other, it sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander takes his talents to New York this Major League Baseball offseason. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Verlander last week held a Zoom meeting with the Mets, who reportedly are a “prominent possibility” of a landing spot for the star-right hander if Jacob deGrom leaves Queens. But as the longtime MLB insider explained in a column published Sunday, the Mets hardly are the only big-market ballclub interested in Verlander.
What Will Venable’s departure says about Red Sox’ current state
A year after losing hitting coach Tim Hyers to the Texas Rangers, the Boston Red Sox are now going to have to replace bench coach/outfield instructor Will Venable for the same reason. While Alex Cora announced at the end of the season that the entire coaching staff would return in...
Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees reportedly made contact with the same pitcher, which could result in a big-market bidding war.
Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
Aaron Judge To Red Sox? Why Signing AL MVP Makes Sense For Boston
Will the Red Sox make waves this offseason? Boston has financial flexibility and a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing 2022. As such, we’ll examine whether several notable free agents make sense (or don’t make sense) as the club looks to retool for 2023 and beyond.
How David Andrews’ Backup Reacted To Patriots Center’s Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — David Andrews was supposed to give the New England Patriots’ struggling offensive line a much-needed boost, but his return to the lineup was short-lived. Andrews, who’d missed the previous two games with a concussion, played just 15 snaps in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium before exiting with a thigh injury. The injury appeared serious in the moment — Andrews had to be slowly helped to the locker room by team trainers — and a postgame report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated it could end the veteran center’s season.
Listen To Stunned Jets Radio Announcers Call Patriots Punt Return
Marcus Jones’ game-winning punt return touchdown stunned everyone involved with the Jets on Sunday, from players to fans to coaches. New York’s radio announcers also couldn’t believe what they saw. In case you somehow missed it, Jones took an 84-yard punt return to the house with five...
NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
MLB Rumors: This Team Is ‘Prominent Possibility’ For Justin Verlander
The New York Mets soon might have a void to fill in their starting pitching rotation. And if Jacob deGrom does leave Queens, New York reportedly will consider swinging for the fences for his replacement. According to the New York Post’s Mike Puma, Justin Verlander is a “prominent possibility” for...
What Made Career Milestone Special For Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron
The Bruins kept rolling Monday, but the night belonged to Patrice Bergeron. Boston beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-3, at Amalie Arena to reach the franchise’s best start since the 1929-30 season and improve their win streak to seven games. Bergeron tallied an assist during the game, and it...
Rafael Devers calls on Red Sox to bring back Xander Bogaerts
The Boston Red Sox have been in the hot seat all season for not extending Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers has made his stance very clear. Disappointing is a massive understatement to describe the 2022 Boston Red Sox. They didn’t start the season off well when they failed to secure Xander Bogaerts’ future in Boston and instead signed Trevor Story and toyed with the idea of moving Bogaerts to second base, and now Bogaerts is officially a free agent.
These Former Red Sox Stars Made Newly Released MLB Hall Of Fame Ballot
The Red Sox are well-represented on this year's BBWAA MLB Hall of Fame ballot
Five Greatest 2004 Red Sox World Series Moments Vs. Cardinals
As previously mentioned, 2004 included the most electrifying Game 1 among the four most recent Red Sox World Series matchups. While Ortiz opened up the night in typical Big Papi fashion, it was anything but a cakewalk from there against the Cardinals. After St. Louis knotted the game up at 7-7 in the top of the sixth inning, then took the lead to which Boston answered, in the eighth inning, Bellhorn played hero for Boston.
David Andrews Makes Surprise Return At Patriots Practice; New Player Debuts
FOXBORO, Mass. — A report Sunday indicated David Andrews could miss the rest of the New England Patriots’ season. He wound up not even missing a practice. Two days after he had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a thigh injury in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets, the Patriots’ starting center was present and in uniform during the open media portion of Tuesday’s practice.
Aaron Judge Meeting with Giants on Tuesday
According to MLB.com, free agent slugger Aaron Judge is scheduled to meet with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Besides the New York Yankees, San Francisco is the first team to meet with Judge this offseason, with the Los Angeles Dodgers also expected to make a run at the reigning AL MVP.
Charlie McAvoy Dishes Two Assists As Bruins Beat Lightning 5-3
Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins kept up their winning ways. The Bruins took down the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night in a 5-3 game. McAvoy recorded two more assists on the night, giving him six points in his last two games along with two Boston victories. For more,...
Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills
The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 1