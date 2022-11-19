Read full article on original website
WAFF
Limestone Co. Correctional Officer assaulted by inmate
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reported an assault on a correctional officer by an inmate on Friday. Correctional Officer Ernest Sterling saw inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm in his cell, officials say. Madison hit Sterling several times in the head with a serving tray.
Alabama jail trusty walks off job, found dead days later near railroad tracks
An Alabama inmate who walked off a job site where he was working as a trusty was found dead days later near a railroad track. Investigators believe he may have taken his own life. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigators had reported that inmate Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, of Hartselle, was...
wdhn.com
Huntsville man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found “unresponsive” in his cell earlier this week. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says 44-year-old Kishon Green was pronounced dead on November 14, despite life-saving efforts performed by prison staff.
WAFF
HPD officers respond to shooting in Huntsville
Members of multiple religions were in attendance for the Thanksgiving service. The ceremony was held at the new location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022. Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as governor orders review of capital punishment. Updated: 14 hours ago. Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as governor...
WAFF
Texas man arrested in connection with two Lawrence Co. burglaries
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office aided by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force has arrested a suspect connected to two burglaries in Lawrence County. According to the LCSO, on the morning of June 11, 2022, Midtown Pharmacy and an ALFA insurance office were burglarized...
WAFF
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has made an identity theft arrest. On Oct.18 a resident of Decatur filed a report in reference to the theft and fraudulent use of her credit card, they said the card had been stolen and used at multiple locations in Decatur. During...
WAFF
Shooting outside of Huntsville apartment complex leaves one with serious injuries, multiple units without power
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex has left one victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place at Anthem Apartments and Cottages located at 740 Plummer Road. A witness who lives in the apartments says they heard gunshots and are now being advised to return to their apartments.
mynwapaper.com
Winston Sheriff's Office discovers pounds of drugs after accidental shooting
LYNN - A Haleyville man is actively being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies on numerous drug-related charges after authorities responded to a shooting call to find pounds of meth and marijuana along with Fentanyl stashed in his vehicle. Warrants have already been signed by the Winston County Sheriff’s Office...
WAFF
Cullman Co. Sheriff searching for alleged armed robber
HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a business in Holly Pond with a gun. According to a Facebook post from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing a camouflage mask and a hat entered a business while in possession of a gun and demanded money from the clerk.
WAFF
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
One ‘seriously injured’ after shooting in Huntsville
Huntsville Police says one person was seriously injured after a shooting Monday afternoon.
WAFF
Shooting victim with life-threatening injuries outside of Huntsville apartment complex
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex has left one victim with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place at Anthem Luxury Rental Homes located at 740 Plummer Road. A witness who lives at Anthem Luxury Rental Homes, says they heard gunshots and are now being advised to return to their apartments.
WAFF
Decatur motorcycle crash claims 1 life
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
WAFF
2 foreign exchange students removed from Valley Head woman’s home in drug investigation
VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - Two foreign exchange students were removed from a Valley Head woman’s home after an investigation was conducted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 2. According to a press release from DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Catherine Findley, 52, was arrested and charged...
1 seriously wounded in afternoon Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police say one person was seriously wounded this afternoon in a shooting. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Bob Wallace and Triana Boulevard at 1:15 p.m. A second call came out at 1:18 p.m. at 9th Ave and 10th...
WAFF
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on the scene of structure fire at Polaris
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a fire in Madison. Employees are being sent home after a structure fire broke out at Polaris Industries located at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway. Officials are asking motorists the avoid the area. A 48 News crew...
Search on for Cullman County armed robbery suspect
Cullman County authorities have released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with a Monday afternoon armed robbery. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a Holly Pond business at about 1:45 p.m. A man wearing a camouflage mask and hat entered...
City, ministry work to revitalize Huntsville neighborhood that had fallen on hard times
Lincoln Community was a thriving Huntsville neighborhood 100 years ago. Workers from nearby Lincoln Mill, from which the neighborhood gets its name, called the streets in the area home. But like many of the older neighborhoods near Huntsville’s heart, the neighborhood fell on hard times when the cotton mill closed....
WAFF
Multiple residents displaced following Madison apartment fire
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple Madison residents were displaced Monday evening following a fire at an area apartment complex. The fire happened at the Madison Pines Apartment Homes complex on Gillespie Road. Madison Fire & Rescue officials on the scene said once units arrived they were met with heavy fire and smoke.
Alabama woman jailed for using drugs during pregnancy wasn’t pregnant, lawsuit says
A woman jailed in Etowah County for allegedly using drugs during pregnancy has filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office saying she wasn’t pregnant, and that investigators placed a child’s words over medical confirmation. Stacey Freeman of Gallant was under investigation by the Department of Human Resources...
