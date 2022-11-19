After a long line of cryptic video teases, tonight was the night for the anticipated WWE NXT debut of Scrypts, and no one saw that reveal coming by a long shot. That's because it turned out to be none other than former 24/7 Champion Reggie, who was last seen on Monday Night Raw. Now he has a new character named Scrypts, and WWE fans were definitely shocked, though they were also confused. That's because after the mysterious video teases, the character that debuted isn't really anything close to what those would indicate, so while people were in awe of Scrypts' impressive in-ring maneuvers, they weren't sure what to make of the character. You can find some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.

3 HOURS AGO