Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
Roman Reigns on His Rivalry With Brock Lesnar, Why "Cowboy Brock" Was So Important
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been battling or years in the WWE, though many will argue 2022 wound up being the best year for their feud. After their New Year's Day match was scrapped due to COVID-19, the two clashed at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE and Universal Championships then turned around and had a Last Man Standing rematch at SummerSlam. While many initially rolled their eyes at seeing Reigns vs. Lesnar yet again in Nashville, the match was incredibly well-received thanks to Lesnar's more jovial "Cowboy Brock" persona and his usage of a tractor late in the match to uproot the ring.
Possible spoiler regarding 5th member of Bianca Belair’s team at WWE Survivor Series
Bianca Belair (along with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a mystery partner) will face Damage CTRL (along with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley) in a War Games match at the 2022 Survivor Series PLE. Fightful Select noted the following about a possible spoiler for the 5th member of Bianca’s team…
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
Watch What Happened After AEW Full Gear Went Off the Air
AEW's Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view ended on Saturday night with MJF finally winning the AEW World Championship thanks to an assist from William Regal. After the cameras stopped rolling, the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club hit the ring to try and assist Moxley. Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta all explained what happened to Mox, prompting the former champ to lash out by repeatedly hitting the mat. The four men then embraced, indicating the faction isn't going anywhere even if Regal has walked out on the rest of them.
Final Survivor Series WarGames team member to be revealed on WWE SmackDown
The fifth member of Bianca Belair's team will be revealed on Friday's show.
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown
We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
WWE Announces Post-Show Press Conference For Survivor Series
Survivor Series: WarGames is fast approaching as we head towards Saturday, and with both WarGames matches all but set, the WWE Universe will have even more to look forward to upon its conclusion. Earlier today, WWE announced they'll be holding a live press conference immediately following Survivor Series on Saturday. Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and various superstars will be on hand to break down the night's action, though as of right now, there is very little officially booked for the show.
The Rock Reveals The One Dream WWE Match He Never Got to Have
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram on Saturday to post a new workout from his Iron Paradise home gym. He decided to quote Randy Savage thanks to the funky-looking shades he was wearing, then admitted that a match with the "Macho Man" was the one big dream bout he never got the chance to have. Savage was already over in WCW by the time Johnson arrived in the WWF in 1996 and Savage chose to never step back in a WWE ring even after WCW folded (instead opting for a few appearances in TNA). Savage tragically passed away in 2011 after suffering a heart attack while driving in Florida.
Becky Lynch Close To Returning; Possible WarGames Tease
The return of Becky Lynch to WWE appears to be imminent. According to Fightful, the former multi-time WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion is planned to be the mystery partner for the women’s WarGames match at Saturday’s Survivor Series. The match will feature Raw Women’s Champion Bianca...
Bryan Danielson Gives a Major Update on His Future With AEW, MJF Responds
Bryan Danielson gave some key insights about the future of his pro wrestling career while on One Fall with Ron Funches this week. He's currently on a three-year deal with AEW reportedly set to expire in 2024, and while he intends to keep on wrestling for the rest of his life he doesn't plan on being a full-time competitor after that contract expires. Since arriving at All Out 2021, Danielson has competed in 44 matches, coming up short multiple times in bouts for both the AEW and ROH World Championships.
Triple threat United States title match added to WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Seth Rollins will defend the title against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory this Saturday.
Report: WWE's Becky Lynch to return soon, planned for WarGames match
The return of Becky Lynch to WWE appears to be imminent. According to Fightful, the former multi-time WWE Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion is planned to be the mystery partner for the women's WarGames match at Saturday's Survivor Series. The match will feature Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair teaming with...
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Asuka and Rhea Ripley battle for WarGames advantage
Asuka and Ripley will go one-on-one less than one week before Survivor Series. With less than one week to go before WWE Survivor Series, the roster is angling to be placed in the best possible situation for the only pay-per-view left on the 2022 calendar. That includes the women involved in the massive Survivor Series WarGames match.
WWE Fans Are Shocked and Confused by Reggie's Scrypts NXT Debut
After a long line of cryptic video teases, tonight was the night for the anticipated WWE NXT debut of Scrypts, and no one saw that reveal coming by a long shot. That's because it turned out to be none other than former 24/7 Champion Reggie, who was last seen on Monday Night Raw. Now he has a new character named Scrypts, and WWE fans were definitely shocked, though they were also confused. That's because after the mysterious video teases, the character that debuted isn't really anything close to what those would indicate, so while people were in awe of Scrypts' impressive in-ring maneuvers, they weren't sure what to make of the character. You can find some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
Becky Lynch’s Potential WWE Return Date Revealed
A new report has shed some light on when WWE may be looking to get Becky Lynch back to active competition. ‘The Man’ last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2022, when she challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. As well as not winning the match, Lynch was injured during the contest and has been forced to take some time away.
WWE Touts Early Royal Rumble 2023 Success Following Recent Nick Khan Comments
WWE issued an announcement today to tout early success for the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE noted that ticket sales for The Rumble have broken the company’s previous record for the largest gate in the event’s 36-year history. “Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M...
Bianca Belair: Facing Rhea Ripley Is At The Top Of The List Of WrestleMania Matches I Want To Have
Bianca Belair says a WrestleMania match against Rhea Ripley is at the top of her list. Belair and Ripley both had breakout years in 2021; Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. At the same show, Ripley beat Asuka to win the Raw Women's Championship. Over a year later, Belair is the reigning Raw Women's Champion, and Ripley is a featured member of the roster. Both women have solidified their status as top stars on Raw, and fans continue to buzz about a potential match between the two.
Akira Tozawa Ditches Ninja Gear For WWE Main Event Taping
Akira Tozawa brings back his old gear. During the November 21 WWE Main Event tapings, Akira Tozawa was in action against Grayson Waller. In the bout, Tozawa was back to his old gear of shorts, ditching his ninja gear that he's used since WWE Backlash 2020. Tozawa was in action...
Akira Tozawa Gets Outfit Change On WWE Raw
Akira Tozawa has ditched his ninja gimmick. On the 11/21 "WWE Raw" in Albany, New York, Tozawa confronted WWE Hall of Famer JBL a week after his loss to Baron Corbin, jumping on the commentary table before running away with JBL's hat. The outside distraction allowed Drew McIntyre to nail a Claymore on Corbin for the pinfall victory. During his brief appearance, Tozawa was seen sporting his old gear, which he wore for several years before introducing the ninja costume at Backlash 2020.
