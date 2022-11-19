ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta temperatures remain below average with cold front

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ca0oF_0jGQqbLX00

A cold front moving in overnight will put temperatures below average again for Saturday.

Compared to the arctic cold front northern Georgia saw last weekend, we’ll be a bit more comfortable this time around. Cloud coverage over most of North Georgia will slow down the falling temperatures. It will be a chilly start to the day in the low to mid-30s nonetheless. Though a freeze warning is no longer in effect for the northern suburbs and down through the Southside, it doesn’t mean that Georgia residents aren’t experiencing cold weather.

A frost advisory is in place from 3 to 8 a.m. for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Echols, Clinch and northern Ware counties. Portions of northern Florida will get similar conditions with frost forming in areas reaching below 30 degrees.

“Temperatures remain still well below average,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz said, noting that Atlanta will hit freezing temperatures Saturday evening.

By noon, we’ll reach 39 degrees and stop warming up at about 53 degrees by 3 p.m. The average high for this time of year is 63 degrees, according to Nitz. A mild wind may induce a feeling of even cooler temperatures.

Sunday will be a little colder, with a projected high of 49 degrees. The exceptionally cold weather this week can be attributed to air coming straight out of Canada, and that air will lift out over the weekend. Instead of blowing in from the Arctic, air will start to come off the Pacific Ocean, which will mean a warmer pattern for North Georgia.

The weekend and week ahead are projected to remain fairly dry, with only a 20% chance of rain expected by Tuesday and 10% chance by Wednesday. There will be sunny skies all around, but temperatures will continue to remain cool, with Monday morning starting at freezing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtNRv_0jGQqbLX00

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

At this point you’ve likely noticed all the Christmas decorations throughout metro Atlanta. If you feel like you’ve missed every opportunity to experience the city light up, here is your chance while the weekend weather should be free of precipitation.

Light the Station is being held at Atlantic Station on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The shopping plaza is welcoming guests to help them light their 50-foot tree on Atlantic Green for the first time. The free event is open to kids and will feature a book reading, live music, performances and more. A Holiday Disco Parade will take place at 7 p.m. The entire schedule for the event can be viewed online .

For something not so holiday-related, the Fall 2022 Atlanta Streetwear Market will be featuring more than 300 brands and thousands of creators of streetwear fashion. The two-day event starts Saturday at 1 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. at the Atlanta Expo Center. Besides the various booths with clothing and accessories, the event will be offering free giveaways and welcoming a DJ to play live. Tickets start at $15.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page .

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantafi.com

These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta

Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Homeless camp removed weeks after fire destroyed the woods around it

ATLANTA — Weeks after a fire tore through a homeless camp near Buckhead, volunteers say more people were found living in the woods. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was off of Buford Highway and Lenox Road on Monday morning as social workers accompanied teams coming to remove the homeless people living in the area.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

5 Georgia restaurants ranked among top 100 best places to eat in U.S.

ATLANTA — Yelp is out with its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022″ and several Georgia restaurants made the cut. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away

If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
82K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy