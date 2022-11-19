ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Son of ‘Rooftop Pastor’ had illegal mushrooms, passenger had loaded gun during South Loop traffic stop, prosecutors say

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 127

Mj Gray
3d ago

Why we try to teach and do right by our children. They don’t always make good choices. This Pastor is being shamed in the headline, but I know EVERYONE of us have been disappointed in our children’s choices or comments from time to time. Those young men are old enough to be judged alone without pulling their family into it.

Reply(4)
40
Political LiL
4d ago

The young man is 21 he got to stand 10 toes down and be accountable for the deeds done in his body seen and unseen...I'd let him sit a while and give him the book of Proverbs to meditate on while he is there...

Reply(8)
32
arthur davis
3d ago

Yeah someone needs to keep a tight record on that $18 million and make sure it’s going to this mystery project that has been in the work for at least 8 yrs now

Reply(10)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

2 men shot while sitting in car in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while sitting in a vehicle Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The men, 27 and 30, were inside a car around 9:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North Harding Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 33, shot while walking into Roseland residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side. The 33-year-old was walking up the stairs of a residence just before midnight in the 10400 block of South State Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the buttocks, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago housing complex had a gun in the South Loop, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago Housing Authority complex this summer had a loaded and defaced firearm in his car Thursday in the South Loop. The case raises questions about both the effectiveness of cash bail and the effectiveness of electronic monitoring as used in Cook County.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed robberies reported in Wicker Park, Humboldt Park, Logan Square

Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred Monday morning in Wicker Park and Humboldt Park. Another robbery was reported in Logan Square on Sunday afternoon. Monday’s first robbery occurred in the 1600 block of North Marshfield around 4:15 a.m., police said. Two men displayed firearms and robbed a...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Greyhound bus killer apprehended in Alabama, Chicago police say

Chicago — FBI agents in Alabama have arrested a man that Chicago police believe shot and killed a Greyhound bus employee outside the company’s West Loop terminal in October. Rodnee Miller, 26, was taken into custody on Monday and is awaiting extradition to Chicago, CPD Supt. David Brown...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment

November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dead, 6 injured after driver speeding from police crashes in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)— A man is dead, and six others injured, after police tried to pull him over in the South Loop.Police said officers went to pull the driver over around 8 p.m. when the driver made a sudden U-turn, hitting two vehicles near 13th Street and Michigan Avenue.The driver died due to the impact of the crash. The crash sent six others, including a 13 and 14-year-old to the hospital.Police have not confirmed the reason for attempting the traffic stop. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 30, seriously wounded in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 8 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Multiple smash and grab robberies reported at North Side businesses

CHICAGO - There have been multiple burglaries at North Side Chicago businesses this week. Police say at least six businesses were robbed early Friday morning. Many of the businesses were on North Western Avenue. In each of the burglaries the offenders would break into the business by throwing something to...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy