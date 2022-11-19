Son of ‘Rooftop Pastor’ had illegal mushrooms, passenger had loaded gun during South Loop traffic stop, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS)— A man is dead, and six others injured, after police tried to pull him over in the South Loop.Police said officers went to pull the driver over around 8 p.m. when the driver made a sudden U-turn, hitting two vehicles near 13th Street and Michigan Avenue.The driver died due to the impact of the crash. The crash sent six others, including a 13 and 14-year-old to the hospital.Police have not confirmed the reason for attempting the traffic stop.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO