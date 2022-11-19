ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Football vs. Illinois, Game Predictions, Over/Unders, Blake Corum On A Mission

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSwEw_0jGQq2jT00

Michigan is in pursuit of 11-0 as they prepare to take on Illinois tomorrow afternoon.

Michigan is a big favorite over Illinois, which would make the Wolverines 11-0 ahead of the massive showdown against Ohio State. Everyone knows that the Illini are up first, but there's nothing wrong with putting some attention on the Buckeyes. That game is going to be massively important and for all the marbles. It would be silly not to talk about it.

It doesn't matter if you talk about Michigan taking on Illinois or The Game, the discussions are pretty similar. Michigan wants to run the ball and should be able to. It hasn't mattered who the opponent has been this year, the U-M run game has been successful and Blake Corum has been productive. Whether it's Illinois tomorrow, or Ohio State next week, the game plan is going to be the same. We talk about that and much more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WolverineDigest

With 'The Game' Looming, Michigan's Passing Attack Remains A Concern

Eleven weeks into the 2022 season, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines are (11-0) and will head to Columbus this week for an another epic battle with No. 2 Ohio State (11-0). Although perfect on the season, it would be disingenuous to suggest that Michigan is playing its best football at this point in the year. In fact, there are several areas in which the Wolverines must improve if they hope to escape Columbus with a win - but none are more concerning than the ongoing issues with passing game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Crowd Photo

The University of Michigan's football team played the final home game of its 2022 season on Saturday. Michigan barely escaped Illinois, winning by a field goal, to remain unbeaten on the year. The Wolverines are now 11-0 heading into "The Game" against Ohio State. The crowd at Saturday afternoon's Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, CJ Stroud & JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, Jim Harbaugh's Words

It's here. It's "The Game" week. It's Michigan vs. Ohio State. It's 11-0 against 11-0. It's No. 2 vs. No. 3. Trips to the Big Ten Championship game and the College Football Playoff are on the line. To say that this weekend's game between U-M and OSU is huge is a monstrous understatement. Jim Harbaugh spoke about the matchup and called it the meeting of two "superheroes" as he heaped praise onto the Buckeyes. We know how Harbaugh really feels about that team down south, but he kept it respectful at the microphone.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Vegas Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

On Saturday, 11-0 Ohio State will take on 11-0 Michigan at The Horseshoe in Columbus. Ahead of the matchup, Las Vegas sportsbooks have set their betting lines for the rivalry game. It's safe to say that Vegas is liking Ohio State in this one. Las Vegas is expecting Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reveals If Ohio State Wants 'Revenge' Saturday

Ohio State and Michigan will meet next Saturday with everything on the line. The second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines, both 11-0, will be playing for the Big Ten East title and a berth in the conference championship game. The winner will also have an inside track to a spot in the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood not deterred by Illinois' tough loss to Virginia: 'We're going to be really good'

Brad Underwood and Illinois basketball are going through the wringer with their nonconference schedule this season. Coming into the season, Underwood acknowledged the challenging slate compiled by the Illini this season. However, he’s not expecting the unit to back off a challenge, and Illinois delivered with some strong performance in Las Vegas.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Asked If Blake Corum Will Play Against Ohio State

Many worried about the status of Michigan's Heisman hopeful running back Blake Corum going into "The Game" following Saturday's knee injury. And after the latest comments from Jim Harbaugh it looks like it's going to remain a question mark. Per Wolverines beat writer Zach Shaw, "Harbaugh said he doesn't know...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Illinois' Brad Underwood in a 'good place' after Virginia rallies past Illini late

Illinois coach Brad Underwood is fiery and ultra-competitive. But even after the Illini wasted a late, two-point lead and fell to No. 16 Virginia, 70-61 on Sunday, Underwood was not ready to burn everything to the ground. A new-look Illinois team came to Las Vegas with a ton of questions. Underwood will hop on a plane back to Illinois armed with a whole lot of answers.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
streakingthelawn.com

Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s 70-61 win over #19 Illinois

In the championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event Tournament, the Virginia Cavaliers beat the the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 70-61. With the win, we have five takeaways. UVA gets another marquee win. After beating #5 Baylor on Friday and putting the team’s offensive potential...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WAND TV

IHSA State Football Championships return to Memorial Stadium

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois High School Association State Football Championships return to the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign Thanksgiving weekend. On November 25–26, the top two teams from all divisions (1A–8A) will play for the title of State Champion. Over 35,000 fans are...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

St. Teresa Bulldogs Headed to 2A State Final

November 20, 2022 – The St. Teresa Bulldogs punched their ticket to the IHSA Class 2A State Final after a 39-15 victory over the second-ranked Johnston City Indians. The dogs will now face the Downs Tri-Valley Vikings in the Final at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, November 25, at 1:00 p.m. The Vikings are coming off a game in the semifinals where they beat Maroa-Forsyth. They now come into the Final as the sixth seed.
DECATUR, IL
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels

It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy