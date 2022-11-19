ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Aaron Carter’s Son Prince’s Custody Arrangements Revealed: It’s ‘The Best Place For Him’ (Exclusive)

By James Vituscka
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Aaron Carter was attempting to put his life back together when he was found dead at age 34 at his home in Lancaster, Calif. on Nov. 5. Just a few months prior to his passing, in September, Aaron lost custody of his 11-month-old son Prince when he voluntarily checked into rehab to overcome addiction, which he was very vocal about. At the time, Prince’s mom Melanie Martin said that she was dealing with post-partum depression. As a result, the courts ordered that Prince be placed in the temporary custody of Melanie’s mother. And now, two weeks after Aaron’s untimely death, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from Aaron’s rep that Prince “is still in the custody of Melanie’s mother and will remain in her custody.” The spokesperson added, “Everyone agrees that he is in the best place for him to be right now.”

Although the spokesperson would not comment further, a separate source told HollywoodLife that, prior to his passing, Aaron had planned to “shower Prince with birthday presents” when Prince turns one year old on Nov. 22. “He was really excited to see Prince on his birthday,” the source said. “Aaron’s son is being cared for amazingly by Melanie’s mom, who he has been in the custody of for several months now. He had said that being a father was the most amazing thing that happened to him and he was really trying to get his life back in order so that he be a present father to his boy.”

As fans know, Aaron’s relationship with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Melanie was rocky. In an Instagram post on July 22 — two months prior to when Aaron decided to enter an outpatient treatment program — the late brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, 42, wrote, “Being a single father is very trying and very difficult but I will never give up on my son and I respect the mother of my child.” Aaron also spoke of his treatment program in an interview with The Sun at the time. “It’s an abstinence program and I work with an individual counselor. I do group therapy, parenting classes, and domestic violence classes. I got myself certified in CPR, just a lot of different things,” he told the outlet.

When Prince was born, Aaron was present and shared his excitement with his fans on Instagram by posting a photo of himself cutting the baby’s umbilical cord. Prior to heading to the hospital, Aaron also told his fans that his mom, Jane, was equally excited when he posted a screengrab of a conversation that the two were having as he was getting ready. The screengrab showed his mother with a big smile on her face. In the caption, Aaron wrote, “FaceTiming w grandma. My amazing momma get ready to meet your new baby boy.'” The source told us that Aaron’s immediate family is also okay with the current custody arrangement. “Everyone knows that the baby is safe and loved by Melanie’s mom,” the insider revealed. “Aaron’s family definitely intends to be involved in Prince’s life and are in contact with Melanie’s mother, who is more than willing to allow his family access to Prince.”

Aaron’s body was cremated and his ashes are currently with his twin sister. His cause of death is still being listed as “deferred’ as authorities continue their investigation into the tragedy.

Lilianna Tomasi
3d ago

I wanted to make one of my daughters after me and I have 8 of them but the closest thing to me name is my son Angelo my name is Angela and I figured Angelo was nice for a boy God bless you all reading these posts today

peggie
4d ago

Sounds like he was really getting his life together of that was true he would still be alive

HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’

“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
ETOnline.com

Cheryl Burke Says She Was Whipped With a Belt (Exclusive)

Cheryl Burke is once again opening up about domestic violence. In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's all-new Red Table Talk, the Dancing With the Stars pro shares a story from her high school days. "Not to get too graphic, but in high school -- I'll never forget, the person I...
