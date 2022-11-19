Read full article on original website
racer.com
Stint mired behind Verstappen cost me second - Perez
Sergio Perez believes getting stuck behind Max Verstappen during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix cost him second place to Charles Leclerc. Leclerc one-stopped his way to second to take the runner-up spot in the drivers’ championship, despite Perez starting ahead and running in second for the first half of the race. After the first round of pit stops, Leclerc was closing in on Perez who complained he was being held up by Verstappen when the lead Red Bull was 2s ahead, and the Mexican cited that spell as a crucial blow to his hopes of catching and passing Leclerc in the closing stages.
Ousted F1 Driver Nikita Mazepin on Retirement: ‘Drink, Party on Yacht, Sleep It Off, Repeat’
GettyToday's lesson on Russian Oligarchy 101.
wtaj.com
Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen cruised to victory on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, closing out the season not only with the championship but also a record 15 wins. Verstappen had already claimed the championship, the second of his career, during October’s Japanese Grand...
Lionel Messi speaks out after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Argentina Have Three Goals Disallowed In 13 Minutes Against Saudi Arabia
They say that 13 is unlucky for some and it seemingly was for Argentina in the first half of their World Cup Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
Thousands of empty seats told the sad story as Qatar's long-awaited World Cup debut ended in a bad case of stage fright on Sunday. "I don't think it will be like other World Cups," he said.
Will any music stars perform in Qatar?
Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant.
tennisuptodate.com
"I had my bags packed, I was waiting" - Goran Ivanisevic, coach of Novak Djokovic, on the apprehensive period before the Serbian's US Open ban
Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic recently reflected on the Serb’s turbulent 2022 season after his historic sixth ATP Finals win. The 21-time Grand Slam champion ended the season with a magnificent victory at the ATP Finals, however, his year had no shortage of drama. Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw him being deported from Down Under during the 2022 Australian Open. He further faced a ban from all North American tournaments, including the US Open.
World Cup fans left baffled by VAR decision
There was confusion and controversy within minutes of the opening match of the Qatar World Cup after Ecuador had a goal disallowed against the host country by VAR using Fifa’s new semi-automated offside system.Ecuador thought they had taken a lead against Qatar after just two minutes when captain Enner Valencia powered in a header at the back post following a set-piece routine.World Cup LIVE: Qatar face Ecuador in opening gameBut, after a delay of almost two minutes, referee Daniele Orsato ruled out the goal and signalled that there had been an offside in the build-up.The replays of the goal...
Maluma Abruptly Leaves Interview Over Question About Qatar World Cup
The World Cup host country has been subject to controversy in part due to the reported deaths of over 6,500 migrant workers since 2010.
World Cup offside call confuses broadcasters, soccer world
It took less than three minutes of gameplay for on-pitch controversy at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Renato Ibarra appeared to score the opening goal for Ecuador against host Qatar without any obvious sign that a player was offside. Then the “VAR check” banner showed on the FOX broadcast. The goal was ruled Read more... The post World Cup offside call confuses broadcasters, soccer world appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Qatar manager Felix Sanchez addresses fan exodus at World Cup opening game
Qatar manager Felix Sanchez addresses fan exodus at World Cup opening game.
Sporting News
Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari: The Saudi Arabia players whose goals upset Argentina at World Cup 2022
Lionel Messi and Argentina had their World Cup dream thrown into flux as Saudi Arabia stunned the tournament heavyweights with a shock 2-1 win in Group C. Messi converted an early penalty and had another effort ruled out for offside — one of three Argentina efforts during the first half that fell foul of VAR, with strike partner Lautaro Martinez having a double chalked off.
BBC
Mark Allen: 'There's no reason he can't win World Championship' - Dennis Taylor
Dennis Taylor says Mark Allen is a "born winner" as the UK champion looks to complete snooker's Triple Crown. Allen, 36, battled back from 6-1 down to defeat Ding Junhui in the final of the UK Championship on Sunday to add to his 2018 Masters triumph. Taylor, who won the...
Ferrari Roma: Less glitz, more glamour
There are, broadly speaking, two types of Ferrari. One is the truly mid-engined supercar, built for out-and-out performance, with outrageous styling and links to Formula One racing... and is generally a bit of a show-off. Nothing wrong with any of that, but I’ve always preferred the other type, the grand tourers, the ones you can imagine taking across Europe, with a friend in the front and a couple of small bags in the boot (because that’s all you can get in there). Travelling light, fast and in some comfort. More understated. Elegant. Hence the Ferrari Roma, a front-engined, rear-drive turbocharged...
