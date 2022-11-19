ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

racer.com

Stint mired behind Verstappen cost me second - Perez

Sergio Perez believes getting stuck behind Max Verstappen during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix cost him second place to Charles Leclerc. Leclerc one-stopped his way to second to take the runner-up spot in the drivers’ championship, despite Perez starting ahead and running in second for the first half of the race. After the first round of pit stops, Leclerc was closing in on Perez who complained he was being held up by Verstappen when the lead Red Bull was 2s ahead, and the Mexican cited that spell as a crucial blow to his hopes of catching and passing Leclerc in the closing stages.
wtaj.com

Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen cruised to victory on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, closing out the season not only with the championship but also a record 15 wins. Verstappen had already claimed the championship, the second of his career, during October’s Japanese Grand...
AFP

Will any music stars perform in Qatar?

Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant. 
tennisuptodate.com

"I had my bags packed, I was waiting" - Goran Ivanisevic, coach of Novak Djokovic, on the apprehensive period before the Serbian's US Open ban

Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic recently reflected on the Serb’s turbulent 2022 season after his historic sixth ATP Finals win. The 21-time Grand Slam champion ended the season with a magnificent victory at the ATP Finals, however, his year had no shortage of drama. Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw him being deported from Down Under during the 2022 Australian Open. He further faced a ban from all North American tournaments, including the US Open.
The Independent

World Cup fans left baffled by VAR decision

There was confusion and controversy within minutes of the opening match of the Qatar World Cup after Ecuador had a goal disallowed against the host country by VAR using Fifa’s new semi-automated offside system.Ecuador thought they had taken a lead against Qatar after just two minutes when captain Enner Valencia powered in a header at the back post following a set-piece routine.World Cup LIVE: Qatar face Ecuador in opening gameBut, after a delay of almost two minutes, referee Daniele Orsato ruled out the goal and signalled that there had been an offside in the build-up.The replays of the goal...
The Comeback

World Cup offside call confuses broadcasters, soccer world

It took less than three minutes of gameplay for on-pitch controversy at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Renato Ibarra appeared to score the opening goal for Ecuador against host Qatar without any obvious sign that a player was offside. Then the “VAR check” banner showed on the FOX broadcast. The goal was ruled Read more... The post World Cup offside call confuses broadcasters, soccer world appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News

Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari: The Saudi Arabia players whose goals upset Argentina at World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi and Argentina had their World Cup dream thrown into flux as Saudi Arabia stunned the tournament heavyweights with a shock 2-1 win in Group C. Messi converted an early penalty and had another effort ruled out for offside — one of three Argentina efforts during the first half that fell foul of VAR, with strike partner Lautaro Martinez having a double chalked off.
The Independent

Ferrari Roma: Less glitz, more glamour

There are, broadly speaking, two types of Ferrari. One is the truly mid-engined supercar, built for out-and-out performance, with outrageous styling and links to Formula One racing... and is generally a bit of a show-off. Nothing wrong with any of that, but I’ve always preferred the other type, the grand tourers, the ones you can imagine taking across Europe, with a friend in the front and a couple of small bags in the boot (because that’s all you can get in there). Travelling light, fast and in some comfort. More understated. Elegant. Hence the Ferrari Roma, a front-engined, rear-drive turbocharged...

