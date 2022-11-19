Read full article on original website
Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'
The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
Essence
August Alsina Shares His Truth On VH1’s The Surreal Life
“Love showed up but in a new way. I want to share that and honor the person who loves me and is teaching me so much about love and healing.”. August Alsina is sharing his truth again. The singer might’ve “come out” as a member of the LGBTQ+ community on VH1’s The Surreal Life. On the show, Alsina credited a man standing nearby with helping him find “a love that feels limitless.”
Essence
EXCLUSIVE: Willow Smith Opens Up About Painful Breakup And Why She's Not Afraid Of The Angry Black Woman Stereotype
“I hate being messy but in order to heal something, you have to let it come up," says the entertainer who covers the November issue of SPIN Magazine. Willow Smith is ready to step into her next chapter. The starlet covers the November issue of SPIN, discussing her pop-star past as a 9-year-old hitmaker with her neo-classic single “Whip My Hair” – a chapter of her life which she describes as being very dark and confusing despite its bubble-gum brightness on the surface – to now, an artist fully in control of her own narrative.
Essence
Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Release Engagement Photos
The athletes share their sweet engagement photos ahead of their 2023 wedding. When Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got engaged in February, many of us got all the flutters. As the wedding day comes closer, the decorated gymnast has shared the pictures on her Instagram. She captioned the post “THE...
Essence
Zaya Wade Is Fashion's New It Girl
Let's talk about how she’s been serving looks left and right. Zaya Wade has been making a name for herself apart from her star-studded family. Recently, she’s been on everyone’s mood boards as she’s been posting on her Instagram glamorous outfits. Zaya’s sense of style comes naturally as both her parents, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, are a very stylish couple. We’re seeing many celebrity children grow up to come into their own, and Zaya’s personal growth and style evolution are parallel to her confidence rising.
Essence
WATCH | Coco Jones Says She Manifested Her Album Going Number 1
“Everything you believe you can have, God sends towards you,” says. the actress and singer who released her latest EP on November 4. Coco Jones is making the transition from child star to adult household name. look very easy. The actress, who got her start in the Disney Channel...
Essence
GU Jams: Get To Know The Newest Hip-Hop Duo, Girll Codee
ShaaBiggaa and Hiii Siddity are here to change the music industry. Two Brooklyn girls decided to chase their dreams and make waves in hip-hop. ShaaBiggaa and Hiii Siddity started their group, Girll Codee, in high school at Brooklyn School for Music and Theater and knew they had a sisterhood through their music.
