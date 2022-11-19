ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF Giants re-sign Mike Yastrzemski to one-year, $6.1 million deal

By Marc Delucchi
Giants Baseball Insider
Giants Baseball Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZxSY_0jGQowqw00

The SF Giants avoided arbitration with outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, agreeing to a one-year, $6.1 million contract.

The SF Giants have avoided arbitration with outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, agreeing to a one-year, $6.1 million contract, per a report by ESPN's Jeff Passan. Yastrzemski had a down year with the Giants this season but has been one of the team's most consistent contributors over the past four years.

Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Fame outfielder Carl Yastrzemski, spent the first six years of his pro career in the minor leagues with the Orioles. However, Yastrzemski reached another level after he was traded to the Giants in 2019. He posted a 1.090 OPS at Triple-A and received his first big-league call up, establishing himself as an everyday player with a .272/.334/.518 line with 21 home runs in 107 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AaxyE_0jGQowqw00
SF Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski low-fives third-base coach Mark Hallberg. (2022)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Yastrzemski was one of the best outfielders in MLB, hitting .297/.400/.568 with 14 doubles, 4 triples, and 10 home runs in 54 games. While the Giants fell short of the playoffs, Yastrzemski still finished eighth in National League Most Valuable Player award voting.

Over the past two seasons, though, Yastrzemski's productivity at the plate has dipped. In 2022, arguably his worst ever professional season, Yastrzemski just .214/.305/.392 with 31 doubles and 17 home runs in 148 games. However, he offered consistent value defensively and on the base paths. Yastrzemski can be limited at times in center field but is one of the best right fielders in the league.

Looking ahead, the Giants are confident Yastrzemski will bounce back from his recent struggles. As a left-handed pull hitter, he is also well positioned to benefit from the MLB rule changes that will ban extreme shifts.

Improved depth around Yastrzemski as well could go a long way towards helping him return to previous levels. He struggled mightily against left-handed pitchers this season. However, injuries prevented the Giants lacked from platooning him more consistently. San Francisco's front office may be looking to change that next season.

The SF Giants avoided going to arbitration with Mike Yastrzemski this offseason. If he can rekindle his previous success, it could go a long way towards helping the team return to playoff contention. He remains under team control via arbitration through 2025.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers

Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Dodgers Have Reportedly Offered Contract to Aaron Judge

The Dodgers have reportedly offered a contract to the biggest free agent on the market. Here is what Héctor Gómez said in a tweet about the Dodgers & interest in Aaron Judge. According to @carmonaTV, the #Dodgers offered a US $214 million contract to Aaron Judge, which was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday

Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
FanSided

Aaron Judge free agency rumors: Spotted in San Fran, Giants meeting scheduled

Free agent Aaron Judge has gained the eyes of many teams, and he’s rumored to be beginning his journey by meeting with the Giants on Tuesday. New York Yankees fans are under unfortunate circumstances with slugger Aaron Judge potentially leaving via the free agency market. Judge has several eyes on him that’ll likely give him massive offers, and he’s officially landed in San Francisco, rumored to be meeting with the Giants on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Niners had huge secret advantage against Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals during Monday night’s game from Mexico City. And while the Niners were better than the Cardinals in pretty much every aspect of the game, San Francisco star pass rusher Nick Bosa reveals one thing that gave the Niners a massive edge against Arizona. Estadio Azteca, where Read more... The post Niners had huge secret advantage against Cardinals appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman shares his feelings on Jimmy Garoppolo

Troy Aikman shared his thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo while broadcasting “Monday Night Football” between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. Aikman gave a positive review of the Niners quarterback entering the game. “I’ve liked him for a long time,” Aikman said of Garoppolo. “And...
Giants Baseball Insider

Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco, CA
307
Followers
131
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Giants Baseball Insider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Francisco Giants.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy