SF Giants re-sign Mike Yastrzemski to one-year, $6.1 million deal

The SF Giants have avoided arbitration with outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, agreeing to a one-year, $6.1 million contract, per a report by ESPN's Jeff Passan. Yastrzemski had a down year with the Giants this season but has been one of the team's most consistent contributors over the past four years.

Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Fame outfielder Carl Yastrzemski, spent the first six years of his pro career in the minor leagues with the Orioles. However, Yastrzemski reached another level after he was traded to the Giants in 2019. He posted a 1.090 OPS at Triple-A and received his first big-league call up, establishing himself as an everyday player with a .272/.334/.518 line with 21 home runs in 107 games.

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Yastrzemski was one of the best outfielders in MLB, hitting .297/.400/.568 with 14 doubles, 4 triples, and 10 home runs in 54 games. While the Giants fell short of the playoffs, Yastrzemski still finished eighth in National League Most Valuable Player award voting.



Over the past two seasons, though, Yastrzemski's productivity at the plate has dipped. In 2022, arguably his worst ever professional season, Yastrzemski just .214/.305/.392 with 31 doubles and 17 home runs in 148 games. However, he offered consistent value defensively and on the base paths. Yastrzemski can be limited at times in center field but is one of the best right fielders in the league.

Looking ahead, the Giants are confident Yastrzemski will bounce back from his recent struggles. As a left-handed pull hitter, he is also well positioned to benefit from the MLB rule changes that will ban extreme shifts.

Improved depth around Yastrzemski as well could go a long way towards helping him return to previous levels. He struggled mightily against left-handed pitchers this season. However, injuries prevented the Giants lacked from platooning him more consistently. San Francisco's front office may be looking to change that next season.

The SF Giants avoided going to arbitration with Mike Yastrzemski this offseason. If he can rekindle his previous success, it could go a long way towards helping the team return to playoff contention. He remains under team control via arbitration through 2025.