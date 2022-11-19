Read full article on original website
Strange World Is a Wonderfully Weird and Fantastic Family Adventure
From the team behind Raya and the Last Dragon comes Strange World: Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest feature, an eccentrically excellent pulp sci-fi adventure. It’s a wonderfully weird gem that I hope springboards into serialized tales about the Clade family that anchors the film. In Strange World, director...
Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'
The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
Avatar: The Way of Water's Latest Trailer Is Pure James Cameron
In James Cameron’s career to this point, he’s made exactly three sequels. One, Piranha II, was his first film. It gets a pass. The other two, Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, are inarguably two of the best sequels ever made. That’s why, with only a few short weeks to Cameron’s next film—another sequel—you’d be completely warranted to start getting maybe just a little bit excited.
How a 'Playboy' Centerfold Became Part of the Creation of the JPEG
In her new book, How Sex Changed the Internet and the Internet Changed Sex: An Unexpected History, Samantha Cole traces the twisting history of the “Lena Centerfold,” an image from Playboy that became an international standard for training computers to recognize images. The image, taken in 1972, persisted for decades in computer science, even inspiring op-eds in 2015 from engineering students. The image and its ubiquity came to symbolize sexism and male domination for many young women entering the field.
Marvel's Thunderbolts Movie Might Have Found Its Villain
Nicholas Hoult teases a Maximum Cage performance for Renfield’s Dracula. Disney+’s Percy Jackson finds itself some more gods. Daredevil: Born Again could feature another street-level hero. Plus, what’s coming on the next Rick and Morty. Spoilers now!. Red Shirt. Deadline reports Channing Tatum is attached to star...
Ryan Reynolds Found Time to Write an Unmade Deadpool Christmas Movie
This year, Marvel’s gotten into the festive spirit with a pair of holiday specials. After Werewolf by Night kicked things off in October and impressed near everyone with its commitment to old-school horror, the Guardians of the Galaxy headline next week’s Christmas-themed special. With such a large library of characters, any of them could theoretically work with a particular holiday, something Ryan Reynolds seems keen on testing out.
Rings of Power's Answer to Lord of the Rings' Special Features Appendices Is Here
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power may have wrapped up its first spectacular season, but there’s still a lot more to explore in Middle-earth. Amazon has just released an X-Ray version of its sweeping epic fantasy series—basically a behind-the-scenes overlay that will pop up on screen to give you an inside look at some of the lore, costuming, set design, and direction that took place during production.
The Walking Dead
Friends, zombies, countrymen, lend me your ears! I have come to bury The Walking Dead, not to praise it. I haven’t come to trash-talk it either, actually. But it feels important to note that the zombified version of TWD that has been shambling around our TV screens for years has had its skull crushed and its brains pulverized. You know, metaphorically speaking.
More Details About Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Mysterious Indiana Jones 5 Character
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania teases Kang’s arrival. Filming has wrapped on Star Trek: Discovery season 5. New M3GAN footage turns up the pressure. Plus, what’s coming on Chainsaw Man this week, and a new look at The Walking Dead: Dead City. Spoilers, away!. The Pocketwatch. Deadline reports...
The Walking Dead Finale Originally Had a Different Ending
Did you hear? The Walking Dead, one of our generation’s defining television shows, ended this past weekend. Besides wrapping up as many core stories as it could, the big reveal was something our own Rob Bricken described as “all that anyone still watching the show wanted to see.” However, the ending you saw was not always a certainty. As a result, an alternate, more comic book-inspired ending was filmed, before being cut in favor of what aired this past weekend.
Hideaki Anno's Ultraman Fan Film Is Now Officially Streaming
Shin Ultraman is the realization of a dream generations in the making for Neon Genesis Evangelion’s Hideaki Anno—working with Shinji Higuchi to craft his own spin on the legendary franchise that inspired legions of his own work. And now, it’s getting even easier to see just how long Anno has been influenced by Ultraman.
Martin Scorsese's Goncharov (1973) Is the Greatest Mafia Movie Never Made
If you were online, and specifically on Tumblr, over the weekend of November 18-20, you’ve definitely heard of Goncharov (1973). Widely considered one of Martin Scorsese’s lost masterpieces of Mafia cinema, it was released in 1973 but suppressed in the states for various reasons. Alternatively, it was never released. Or, in another timeline, Goncharov won several awards and is already in the Criterion Collection. Everyone agrees that all this is true.
How Does Ghostbusters Merchandise Get Made?
Let’s say you’re making a big movie and you want to make sure it’s supported by merchandise. Who ya gonna call? Well, for Ghostbusters, one option is Jamie Stevens. An executive vice president at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Stevens oversees worldwide consumer products for Sony Pictures film and television, as well as helping PlayStation with its licensing in North America.
Stranger Things
With Thanksgiving nearly upon us, we’re off to the races with holiday shopping. It’s a good time to be a pop culture fan, because not only are we are feasting on dinner, we’re faced with a bounty of options to help flash our favorite fandoms. Here’s our...
Star Wars: The High Republic
The second phase of Lucasfilm’s High Republic era is making some big moves—mostly ones backwards, as we leap away from the dramatic climax of the transmedia campaign’s first phase to a time hundreds of years before it. And now, io9 has your look inside one of the next big steps of that sophomore chapter.
Blade Finds New Blood With Lovecraft Country Director Yann Demange
Disney and Marvel Studios’ Mahershala Ali-led Blade feature film has found a new director in Yann Demange, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Demange previously worked on the fan-favorite supernatural horror television darling Lovecraft Country for HBO and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. Additionally, joining the new team for Blade...
I Have No Idea What's Happening in the First Gridman/Dynazenon Crossover Movie Trailer, But I Love It
What are two great tastes that go great together? Well, firstly, the team-up between anime icons Studio Trigger and Tsuburaya, the Tokustatsu company behind Ultraman: Gridman. The second? Taking two excellent anime collaborations between those companies and mashing them into one big movie. We’ve known for a while that Trigger...
Watch Power Rangers' Touching Tribute to Jason David Frank
Power Rangers fans across the world are still in shock from the sudden passing of Mighty Morphin’ star Jason David Frank this past weekend at the age of 49, with tributes rolling in from across the worlds of Power Rangers and Super Sentai to honor the actor—including a touching new video from Hasbro.
Choosing Marvel's New Black Panther and Who Awaits in the Ancestral Plane
Going into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel wasn’t specifically saying who was going to become the Black Panther in the wake of T’Challa’s death—but a glance at the poster or commercials made it fairly clear. So the who, maybe, wasn’t a mystery. But the why and how? Much more so.
Indiana Jones 5
When Indiana Jones 5 is in theaters next year, star Harrison Ford will be celebrating his 81st birthday. Not your typical age for the star of a big action-adventure film, and certainly not an age you’d expect to see a person running and jumping around like they’re 40. In Indiana Jones 5 though, the filmmakers found a way to do just that. The film opens with a flashback sequence set during the same era as Raiders of the Lost Ark with Ford looking decades younger.
