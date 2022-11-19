Read full article on original website
IOWA GIRLS BASKETBALL: K-P freshman Doeschot pours in 37 pts in season opener
LE MARS, Iowa -- Kingsley-Pierson freshman Sydney Doeschot exploded for 37 points in her first varsity game Monday night as the Panthers opened the regular season with a 68-47 non-conference victory over Gehlen Catholic. Doeschot was 16-25 from the field, or 64%, including 4-6 from three-point range, or 66.7%, She...
Remsen St. Mary's Ortmann, CLGLR's Lutmer named Iowa all-state football team captains
DES MOINES — Remsen St. Mary's quarterback Cael Ortmann (8-man) and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock quarterback Zach Lutmer (Class 2A) were among the seven captains named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association 2022 all-state football teams. Captains had to be a senior and...
Norfolk Catholic shuts out Cedar Catholic in state championship game
LINCOLN – It was a quirk within Norfolk Catholic’s championship tradition. The record 10 state titles the Knights won before Tuesday, all were in Class C-1. When they were in Class C-2, they were winless in four finals appearances. The C-2 hex is broken. The Knights defeated Hartington...
College football: Dekkers has grown considerably in his first season as Cyclone starter
AMES — He’s making better reads. He’s delving deeper into his passing progressions. And by almost every measure — except the obviously disappointing tilt of the win-loss column — Iowa State’s first-year starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers has grown and matured throughout a season defined by a spate of near-misses, not soaring success.
Hawkeyes prepare for big opportunities
IOWA CITY — When McKenna Warnock took a quick first look at the Iowa women’s basketball schedule, something big stood out. The chance to play in the Phil Knight Legacy this weekend, a field that includes traditional power Connecticut, Duke and Oregon State, in Portland jumped off the page.
Hartington Cedar Catholic looks to knock off unbeaten Norfolk Catholic in Class C-2 final
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic lost its final regular-season game, fell to 6-3 and was one of the last five teams into the Class C-2 playoffs. But the loss was to undefeated Norfolk Catholic, and 14-0 was the closest game of the season for the Knights. “It was...
Northwestern earns top seed in pool play for NAIA national volleyball tournament
SIOUX CITY – Northwestern College earned a top seed Sunday for pool play in the NAIA national volleyball tournament in Sioux City. The Red Raiders, assigned to Pool H, will play No. 3 seed Marian (Ind.) on Nov. 30 and No. 2 seed Southwestern Assembles of God University (Texas) on Dec. 2. Both matches will start at 4 p.m. on Court 2 at the Tyson Events Center.
Wayne State drops NCAA Division II match against St. Cloud State
WAYNE, Neb. — St. Cloud State won a marathon first set and used the momentum to build a two-set lead, then held off a Wayne State rally as the Huskies downed the #2 ranked Wildcats 30-28, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22 in the semi finals of the NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Tournament in Wayne Saturday.
Hard Rock announces its support of Sioux City's Hubbard Park
SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced they will be supporting Hubbard Park by contributing the softball field's scoreboard. Alongside Sioux City local and Iowa fastpitch Hall of Famer Pete Sandman, longtime park caretaker Steve Hauge and umpire Delbert Christensen, Hard Rock is among the community organizers are banding together to breathe life into Hubbard Park, which was first constructed in the 1930s.
South Sioux City Schools hold final round of superintendent interviews
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — South Sioux City Community School District superintendent candidates participated in a final, public interview before the district chooses its new leader. The four finalists, Jason Alexander, Derek Ippensen, Ashley O’Dell and Rony Ortega, were interviewed by the school board Monday. Current superintendent Todd Strom...
Community college enrollment increases for first time in 12 years
SHELDON, Iowa — Enrollment in Iowa community colleges has grown for the first time since 2010. One of the largest areas of growth was in career and technical programs. Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon followed this trend, reporting both enrollment growth and the largest welding class in the school’s history.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Northwestern College to present Christmas Vespers
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern College music department will presents its annual Christmas Vespers concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4 in Christ Chapel, 101 Seventh St., S.W. The theme for this year's concerts will be "In the Footsteps of Mary." The performances will feature...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Because of bird flu, Iowa turkeys get pardoned virtually
DES MOINES — An annual tradition is heading online as state and agriculture officials exercise caution with the threat of bird flu looming. Gov. Kim Reynolds will pardon two turkeys via video Tuesday morning, the governor’s office said Monday. The annual tradition typically is conducted at the governor’s...
Talking turkey: How inflation is affecting Thanksgiving meals in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Every year, when Thanksgiving is fast approaching, the Siouxland Soup Kitchen relies on people donating food items so it can put together a robust meal for the holiday. This year, the need only grew larger. "We got 29 turkeys donated to us from a group in...
2023 Tulip Festival Queen crowned
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An MOC Floyd Valley senior was named the 2023 Tulip Festival Queen on Monday. Amanda Hulstein, the daughter of Brent and Mary Hulstein, will reign over the 82nd annual Tulip Festival on May 18, 19 and 20, 2023. Hulstein will be joined on the 2023 Tulip...
20th Annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children recognized by Sioux City officials
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott recognized the 20th Annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children by reading a special proclamation during Monday's City Council meeting. The proclamation not only recognized the march, but also November 2022 as Native American month. "We support the commitment of the Native...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary Douglas Bremmer, 17, Sioux City, second-degree robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Nov. 18, deferred judgment, three years probation. Meagan Jean Fourt, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Nov. 17, deferred judgment, three...
New trial request denied by judge in Lake Park murder case
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A judge has denied a new trial for a Sioux City woman found guilty of strangling a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home. District Judge Shayne Mayer issued the ruling Friday, overruling two defense motions for a new trial for Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
