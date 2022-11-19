Daniel Hill Cuts Recruitment Down, Will Visit South Carolina

Running back Daniel Hill has narrowed his list to ten schools and will be in Columbia for South Carolina's matchup against Tennessee.

South Carolina has gone after several running backs in the 2024 class. They want to stack the room, as several upperclassmen will be gone by that time.

Running back Daniel Hill appears to fit into their plans. Hill hails from Meridian, Mississippi, and plays linebacker and tailback for his high school. The coaching staff seems to see him in the backfield, as do several other major programs.

He cut his recruitment down to ten schools on Friday afternoon. South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Oregon, Ole Miss, LSU, and Mississippi State all have a shot to land Hill's services.

Sources confirm Hill will be in attendance for Saturday's game against Tennessee. Several high priority recruits plan to visit, as a program like Tennessee will draw a big crowd and national interest.

The Gamecocks have been attacking the 2024 class recently. They are still putting the finishing touches on their 2023 class, but for the most part have begun to attempt to fill out junior group.

They already have one commit, quarterback Dante Reno. Corner Karson Hobbs flipped to Notre Dame one week ago, so the coaching staff is looking for some good news on the trail.

