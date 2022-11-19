ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Jason Aldean Mentioned Maren Morris at a Recent Show, and the Crowd Responded With Boos

By Danielle Gibson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Country music singer Jason Aldean has made a name for himself in Nashville and is adored across the States by his country music fan base. Aldean is a seasoned vet in the industry, having released his self-titled debut album in 2005 with Broken Bow Records.

At 45 years old, Aldean is already considered by many to be a legend of country music, having reached #1 on either the Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay charts with 27 of his singles over the last two decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xbKk_0jGQodKN00
Jason Aldean | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

With nearly two decades in the limelight, Aldean is no stranger to making headlines. However, Aldean’s recent headlines haven’t been about his music but rather about his ongoing tension with fellow country singer Maren Morris .

What’s the beef between Maren Morris and Jason Aldean?

In October 2022, Jason Aldean performed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. While on stage, Aldean announced to the crowd that he had a special guest ready to come on stage and sing with him. He got the fans excited by listing out some of his country music friends in Nashville that he could have called to join him that night.

According to Country Cast , Aldean said he could have asked Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, or even Kenny Chesney. Of course, the crowd erupted in cheers at the mention of these country music stars. However, when Aldean added a fourth name to the list, Maren Morris, the crowd erupted in boos.

Upon the booing, Aldean simply shrugged and grinned at his crowd of fans. While Morris and Aldean haven’t always been at odds, after Morris and Aldean’s wife Brittany got into a dispute on social media, there’s been animosity between the two country singers.

In August 2022, Brittany Aldean shared a video post to her 2.3 Million+ Instagram followers with the transphobic caption, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Aldean responded to his wife’s post, writing, “Lmao!! I’m glad they didn’t, too, ’cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.” While Aldean found his wife’s comments to be humorous, not all of his fellow country singers felt the same way.

Conservative media comes for Maren Morris

In response to Brittany Aldean, Cassadee Pope, fellow country singer and winner of the third season of The Voice , took to Twitter to share her opinion. Pope tweeted , “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

In response to Pope’s original tweet, Maren Morris joined the conversation, tweeting , “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.” Morris soon faced immense backlash for her tweet from conservative media outlets. Fox News political pundit Tucker Carlson even referred to Morris as a “Lunatic Country Music Person” on his nightly political talk show.

Rather than back down or allow transphobia to be perpetuated, Morris decided to use Carlson’s word’s to help the trans community. Shortly after Carlson’s show aired, Morris rallied her troops and launched a sale of t-shirts that read “Maren Morris. Lunatic Country Music Person” and included the phone number for the Trans Lifeline.

Morris split all proceeds from these shirts between the Trans Lifeline and the GLAAD Transgender Media Program . In less than 24 hours, Morris raised over $100,000 for the Trans Community through her t-shirt sales.

Jason Aldean is no stranger to controversy

Neither Brittany nor Jason Aldean has apologized for their commentary. Instead, the pair doubled down on their views. Brittany Aldean even joined Tucker Carlson on his talk show after receiving backlash for her transphobic comments, saying that she is simply “advocating for children.”

While Brittany’s comments have created quite a stir, the Aldeans are no stranger to controversy. Circling back to Aldean’s recent Nashville concert, the actual country singer that he asked to join him on stage that night was Morgan Wallen. In February 2021, Wallen was caught on camera shouting racial slurs during a night out in Nashville.

While Wallen also faced backlash in the media for his actions, the majority of his country music fan base rallied around him, similar to the praise that the Aldean duo is receiving from their country music fan base now.

RELATED: Who Is Joy Oladokun, Maren Morris’s Collaborator on ‘Bigger Man’?

Comments / 56

Rachel Cat
3d ago

Just because he said he’s glad his wife is a woman? The woke mob needs to get over it. 😤

Reply(5)
31
Granny
3d ago

These articles are ridiculous. This is the media trying to stir the pot again. Guess they have nothing for this spot so they’re just putting the same article in every other day 🤷🏽‍♀️

Reply
7
Diane Wenaas
2d ago

Maren keeps putting herself in other peoples life she should get off everyone's case from Aldeans to Cameron's movie choices.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now

There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
Women's Health

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
HollywoodLife

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
Popculture

CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood's Red Carpet Look Has Fans Going Wild

Since first appearing on American Idol back in 2005, Carrie Underwood has not only become one of the biggest stars in country music, but also a fashion icon, and her sense of style was put on full display as she stepped out in Nashville Wednesday night. Underwood was among the country music stars to hit the red carpet for the 56th annual CMA Awards, and her stunning gown for the night had fans going wild on social media.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
E! News

Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show

Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
msn.com

Katy Perry Goes Country In All Denim For Stunning Duet With Thomas Rhett At CMAs

Katy goes Kountry! The ‘American Idol’ judge stunned at the CMA Awards ahead of her performance with Thomas Rhett!. Katy Perry has discovered some of country music’s greatest talents as a judge on American Idol. Now, she’s taking on one of the genre’s biggest stages alongside one of the biggest stars! The “Firework” singer arrived donning an all-denim look at Bridgestone Arena for the CMA Awards, before her performance of ‘Where We Started’ with Thomas Rhett. Katy stunned in a off-the-shoulder, plunging denim jumpsuit that featured wide-leg pants and a sleek corset. The jumpsuit also had a large bow on the side that added some of Katy’s usual sass on the red carpet! Her dark hair remained sleek and parted in the middle, while her jewelry was sparkling, as she rocked a diamond choker and dangling earrings.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

227K+
Followers
121K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy