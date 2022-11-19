Jason Aldean Mentioned Maren Morris at a Recent Show, and the Crowd Responded With Boos

Country music singer Jason Aldean has made a name for himself in Nashville and is adored across the States by his country music fan base. Aldean is a seasoned vet in the industry, having released his self-titled debut album in 2005 with Broken Bow Records.

At 45 years old, Aldean is already considered by many to be a legend of country music, having reached #1 on either the Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay charts with 27 of his singles over the last two decades.

With nearly two decades in the limelight, Aldean is no stranger to making headlines. However, Aldean’s recent headlines haven’t been about his music but rather about his ongoing tension with fellow country singer Maren Morris .

What’s the beef between Maren Morris and Jason Aldean?

In October 2022, Jason Aldean performed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. While on stage, Aldean announced to the crowd that he had a special guest ready to come on stage and sing with him. He got the fans excited by listing out some of his country music friends in Nashville that he could have called to join him that night.

According to Country Cast , Aldean said he could have asked Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, or even Kenny Chesney. Of course, the crowd erupted in cheers at the mention of these country music stars. However, when Aldean added a fourth name to the list, Maren Morris, the crowd erupted in boos.

Upon the booing, Aldean simply shrugged and grinned at his crowd of fans. While Morris and Aldean haven’t always been at odds, after Morris and Aldean’s wife Brittany got into a dispute on social media, there’s been animosity between the two country singers.

In August 2022, Brittany Aldean shared a video post to her 2.3 Million+ Instagram followers with the transphobic caption, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Aldean responded to his wife’s post, writing, “Lmao!! I’m glad they didn’t, too, ’cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.” While Aldean found his wife’s comments to be humorous, not all of his fellow country singers felt the same way.

Conservative media comes for Maren Morris

In response to Brittany Aldean, Cassadee Pope, fellow country singer and winner of the third season of The Voice , took to Twitter to share her opinion. Pope tweeted , “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

In response to Pope’s original tweet, Maren Morris joined the conversation, tweeting , “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.” Morris soon faced immense backlash for her tweet from conservative media outlets. Fox News political pundit Tucker Carlson even referred to Morris as a “Lunatic Country Music Person” on his nightly political talk show.

Rather than back down or allow transphobia to be perpetuated, Morris decided to use Carlson’s word’s to help the trans community. Shortly after Carlson’s show aired, Morris rallied her troops and launched a sale of t-shirts that read “Maren Morris. Lunatic Country Music Person” and included the phone number for the Trans Lifeline.

Morris split all proceeds from these shirts between the Trans Lifeline and the GLAAD Transgender Media Program . In less than 24 hours, Morris raised over $100,000 for the Trans Community through her t-shirt sales.

Jason Aldean is no stranger to controversy

Neither Brittany nor Jason Aldean has apologized for their commentary. Instead, the pair doubled down on their views. Brittany Aldean even joined Tucker Carlson on his talk show after receiving backlash for her transphobic comments, saying that she is simply “advocating for children.”

While Brittany’s comments have created quite a stir, the Aldeans are no stranger to controversy. Circling back to Aldean’s recent Nashville concert, the actual country singer that he asked to join him on stage that night was Morgan Wallen. In February 2021, Wallen was caught on camera shouting racial slurs during a night out in Nashville.

While Wallen also faced backlash in the media for his actions, the majority of his country music fan base rallied around him, similar to the praise that the Aldean duo is receiving from their country music fan base now.

