‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Andrew Messaged Teddi After the Show Ended

By Erica Scassellati
 4 days ago

During Bachelor in Paradise 2022, Andrew Spencer and Teddi Wright were one of the first couples to form on the beach. However, Teddi self-eliminated after the first rose ceremony. Later, Andrew in the season admitted that he still had feelings for Teddi, and he, too, went home. Andrew recently revealed that he has reached out to Teddi since the show ended.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise 2022 spoilers ahead regarding Teddi Wright and Andrew Spencer.]

Teddi and Andrew connected on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

When Andrew Spencer and Teddi Wright arrived on the beach during Bachelor in Paradise 2022, they connected almost instantly. Andrew and Teddi seemed like a couple that would last, but things took a turn when Rodney arrived on the beach .

Teddi began to doubt her relationship with Andrew and chose to self-eliminate. She left suddenly, without saying goodbye to any of her friends. Later in the series, Andrew pursued relationships with Brittany Galvin, Jessenia Cruz, and Ency Abedin. At the Sadie Hawkins dance, he confessed that his heart was still with Teddi and left the show .

Andrew revealed that he reached out to Teddi after ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ ended

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 is nearing its end. The series two-part finale airs this Monday and Tuesday, along with the BIP reunion. Although we can expect to see Andrew at the reunion, he also updates fans while appearing on an episode of Talking it Out with Bachelor Nation .

“We shared a couple of texts. Nothing series. I just really wanted to get a chance to have a conversation with her. I want to be friends at the end of the day,” Andrew said. “We went through this experience together, we spent some time together, we laughed a lot together. I don’t want her to completely be out of my life.”

“I also wanted to just be there for her. I know it wasn’t the easiest time for her on the show,” Andrew added. “Just let her know that, ‘You still have a friend in me. You still have an ally.'” Teddi’s sudden exit sparked Bachelor nation rumors that she left the show due to poor treatment from producers.

Would Andrew date Teddi in the future?

Now fans may be wondering if there is hope for Teddi and Andrew in the future. On the podcast, Andrew revealed that he talks about reaching out to Teddi at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion as well. However, it doesn’t seem like their conversation went anywhere, and he’s not interested in connecting with her online again.

“I don’t think I would ever reach out to her again. I think I did that, and that was it,” Andrew said on the podcast. “But if I ever met her in an organic place, I guarantee I could be a lot better than I was on the beach. I’d be a lot smoother, and I’d shoot my shot again.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

