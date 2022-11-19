LeBron James Met His Longtime Agent Rich Paul Thanks to a Plane Ticket and Vintage Jersey

A great team surrounds every NBA superstar who has accomplished anything, including LeBron James . It’s hard to imagine him winning a championship in Miami without Dwyane Wade or Cleveland without Kevin Love. But James also has a supportive team that sets him up for success off the court.

One of James’s most important supporters is his agent Rich Paul . While their partnership now seems like destiny, the journey of how they met each other is anything but simple.

LeBron James and Rich Paul grew up in the same area

Lebron James and his agent Rich Paul attend a Klutch Sports Group event | Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

According to the New York Times , Paul and James have one major thing in common: They both grew up in Akron, Ohio. Paul helped motivate James’ 2014 return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, bringing the local hero home again to deliver a championship in 2016. James starred as an Ohio high school standout before he declared for the NBA Draft in 2003.

The pair also met for the first time in Akron. But you might be surprised to find out the circumstances of what brought them together: the jersey of a Hall of Fame NFL quarterback.

How LeBron James and Rich Paul met

Paul and James met in Akron when James was in high school and Paul was 21 years old. The two met at Akron’s airport, where Paul sold throwback jerseys out of his vehicle. James approached Paul about a Warren Moon jersey he liked. Paul indicated he was traveling to Atlanta to retrieve more jerseys. Paul gave James the name of a person he could get jerseys from in Atlanta, asking the former star to use his name for a discount. From there, a partnership was born.

Years later, Paul considered their chance meeting. He discussed how many things could have happened to keep the two from meeting. “It was fate,” said Paul. “I could have missed the plane. I could have taken an earlier flight. I could have not worn the jersey. I could have been having a bad day and not spoken to him.”

James and Paul became fast friends and quickly established a business partnership . The Cavs drafted James in 2003, leading him to hire Paul for a salary of $50,000 a year. He started as James’ assistant and quickly became his agent.

Though Paul could have become a member of James’ entourage based on their friendship, he instead took it as an opportunity to help his friend as much as possible. “LeBron had no obligation to me,” said Paul. “I was not entitled to anything. I wanted to be valuable.”

There’s no question he’s added value for James, but he’s also done so for many other NBA stars.

Where are LeBron James and Rich Paul now?

The duo has been a match made in heaven. Everyone knows where James is now: he’s won multiple championships and will go down as a generational talent. He won NBA championships in Miami, Cleveland, and LA. He’s one of the faces of the league.

Paul has been right there alongside James and has become a power player in the NBA in his own right. Paul founded Klutch Sports Agency and represents multiple NBA players. He’s a highly successful businessman in his own right.

The two also have plenty of business dealings together. For example, according to CNBC , James and Paul are investing in the Fanatics clothing brand Mitchell and Ness.

Paul and James started with humble beginnings, but through hard work and loyalty, both have carved out quite a place in the sports and business world.

