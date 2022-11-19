ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

LeBron James Met His Longtime Agent Rich Paul Thanks to a Plane Ticket and Vintage Jersey

By Produced by Digital Editors
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

A great team surrounds every NBA superstar who has accomplished anything, including LeBron James . It’s hard to imagine him winning a championship in Miami without Dwyane Wade or Cleveland without Kevin Love. But James also has a supportive team that sets him up for success off the court.

One of James’s most important supporters is his agent Rich Paul . While their partnership now seems like destiny, the journey of how they met each other is anything but simple.

LeBron James and Rich Paul grew up in the same area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QNtI_0jGQoYrc00
Lebron James and his agent Rich Paul attend a Klutch Sports Group event | Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

According to the New York Times , Paul and James have one major thing in common: They both grew up in Akron, Ohio. Paul helped motivate James’ 2014 return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, bringing the local hero home again to deliver a championship in 2016. James starred as an Ohio high school standout before he declared for the NBA Draft in 2003.

The pair also met for the first time in Akron. But you might be surprised to find out the circumstances of what brought them together: the jersey of a Hall of Fame NFL quarterback.

How LeBron James and Rich Paul met

Paul and James met in Akron when James was in high school and Paul was 21 years old. The two met at Akron’s airport, where Paul sold throwback jerseys out of his vehicle. James approached Paul about a Warren Moon jersey he liked. Paul indicated he was traveling to Atlanta to retrieve more jerseys. Paul gave James the name of a person he could get jerseys from in Atlanta, asking the former star to use his name for a discount. From there, a partnership was born.

Years later, Paul considered their chance meeting. He discussed how many things could have happened to keep the two from meeting. “It was fate,” said Paul. “I could have missed the plane. I could have taken an earlier flight. I could have not worn the jersey. I could have been having a bad day and not spoken to him.”

James and Paul became fast friends and quickly established a business partnership . The Cavs drafted James in 2003, leading him to hire Paul for a salary of $50,000 a year. He started as James’ assistant and quickly became his agent.

Though Paul could have become a member of James’ entourage based on their friendship, he instead took it as an opportunity to help his friend as much as possible. “LeBron had no obligation to me,” said Paul. “I was not entitled to anything. I wanted to be valuable.”

There’s no question he’s added value for James, but he’s also done so for many other NBA stars.

Where are LeBron James and Rich Paul now?

The duo has been a match made in heaven. Everyone knows where James is now: he’s won multiple championships and will go down as a generational talent. He won NBA championships in Miami, Cleveland, and LA. He’s one of the faces of the league.

Paul has been right there alongside James and has become a power player in the NBA in his own right. Paul founded Klutch Sports Agency and represents multiple NBA players. He’s a highly successful businessman in his own right.

The two also have plenty of business dealings together. For example, according to CNBC , James and Paul are investing in the Fanatics clothing brand Mitchell and Ness.

Paul and James started with humble beginnings, but through hard work and loyalty, both have carved out quite a place in the sports and business world.

RELATED: LeBron James’ First Big Three Was Actually Not With Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh

The post LeBron James Met His Longtime Agent Rich Paul Thanks to a Plane Ticket and Vintage Jersey appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Kendall Jenner, NBA Star Have Reportedly Broke Up

One of the most notable NBA couples has broken up. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and mega-celebrity Kendall Jenner have reportedly called it quits. TMZ Sports reported that Booker and Jenner have broke up over their busy schedules. "Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dunzo -- the model and NBA...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Photos: Meet Brittney Griner's Notable Ex-Wife

The sports world continues to hope for Brittney Griner's safe return to the United States. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been transferred from a pre-trial detention center into a full-time Russian penal colony. Friends and family members of Griner are wishing for her safe return. Griner's wife,...
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Disturbing Rape Arrest Sunday

A former Syracuse basketball player who now works as a trainer for NBA players has been arrested in Rhode Island on rape and drugging charges. According to Syracuse.com, former Orange walk-on Rob McClanaghan was arrested on Friday in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. A warrant for his arrest had been issued on Thursday in Boston Municipal Court for crimes taking place in Boston.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan

Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible

The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry. Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

219K+
Followers
33K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy