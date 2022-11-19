ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

23-year-old man charged, another in 'stable condition' after Fairfield shooting

By Molly Schramm
 4 days ago
A man was hospitalized and another was arrested after a Fairfield shooting Friday, Fairfield police said.

Just before 9 a.m., Fairfield police responded to Eastgate Boulevard for reports of a shooting.

Police said a 22-year-old drove away from the location and was found inside his vehicle along Nilles Road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to UC Medical Center and is in "stable condition," police said.

Investigators identified a suspect and 23-year-old Ascar Louis Torres Ramos was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Ramos is currently being held at the Butler County Jail.

