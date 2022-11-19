ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants reportedly pursuing former rival, All-Star pitcher

By Arthur Weinstein
 4 days ago
Kenley Jansen could choose from several different playoff contenders as a free agent this offseason, but one team, in particular, might be especially interested.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Friday the San Francisco Giants are showing interest in the three-time All-Star closer.

Morosi notes that Giants manager Gabe Kapler and President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi are familiar with Jansen from their time together with the Dodgers.

Jansen led the NL with 41 saves in 2022 in his first season with the Atlanta Braves . Before that he’d spent his entire MLB career with the Giants’ leading rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers . The 35-year-old right-hander made 65 appearances and posted a 3.38 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings in 2022.

The veteran pitcher told TMZ Sports last month he’s open to rejoining the Dodgers. He still lives in the Los Angeles area.

“We’ll see what’s out there,” Jansen said of a possible return to Los Angeles.

There’s also the possibility the Braves re-sign Jansen, although there has been plenty of speculation the team is ready to make Raisel Iglesias (0.34 ERA in 28 games last year) their new closer.

Other teams that have been linked to Jansen include the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs . He is expected to command a deal in the $14 million per year range.

