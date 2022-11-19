Read full article on original website
Virginia Union overwhelmed by Wingate D in playoffs
Wingate's defense forced Virginia Union into mistakes and took advantage of them to pull off the playoff win. The post Virginia Union overwhelmed by Wingate D in playoffs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Virginia Union must beat tough Wingate team to make history
Virginia Union has never won a playoff game in its storied history. It will look to change that this weekend. The post Virginia Union must beat tough Wingate team to make history appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FINAL: Furman 79 - Carolina 60
CHARLESTON - South Carolina will look to salvage one game in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic as it takes on Furman on Sunday morning. Tipoff is set for 10:30 a.m. and will be televised on ESPNews with Derek Jones and Perry Clark on the call. The Gamecocks (2-2) are...
FINAL: Davidson 69 - Carolina 60
CHARLESTON – After a lopsided defeat against Colorado State when first-year basketball head coach Lamont Paris said “there was no real fight” in his team, South Carolina will take on Davidson, another team that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago. The Gamecocks (2-1) were run out...
Five-Star QB Dons Michigan Gear After Winning State Championship
Jadyn Davis, after leading his high school to a state championship, was seen kissing the trophy. The five-star 2024 QB was donning some Michigan cleats in the picture. Michigan is beleived to be the favorite for the Charlotte, NC product.
Clemson ‘still at the top’ for North Carolina RB ahead of Clemson visit this weekend
A talented 2024 running back hailing from the Tar Heel State will be back in Tiger Town this weekend. Charlotte (N.C.) Christian School’s Ryan Henley will be making the trip back up to Clemson for the Tigers' (...)
FINAL: Carolina 63 - Tennessee 38
South Carolina enters Senior Night a decided underdog as No. 5 Tennessee comes to Williams-Brice Stadium for the final home game and the final Southeastern Conference game of the season. The Gamecocks (6-4, 4-3) are more than 22-point underdogs against the Volunteers (9-1, 5-1), which are jockeying for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Draughn pulls off road win over Thomasville in third round: HSOT Postgame
David Jones and Jeff Link from Scoreboard Radio joined the HSOT Postgame Show to break down the 19-14 win for Draughn over 3-seed Thomasville in the third round of the 1A playoffs.
Community Mourns The Loss Of Prominent Charlotte Pastor
CHARLOTTE — The community is mourning the loss of a prominent Charlotte minister. Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday. Gool and his wife founded Victory Christian Center Church back in the 1980s. He served as pastor and influential leader in the Charlotte community for decades. His church announced his passing...
Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media. Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death. Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning...
Peter Burns and Benjamin Watson post picture together after awkward incident during SEC Network halftime show
Peter Burns and Benjamin Watson indicate that all is well in Charlotte. The SEC Network colleagues posed for a photo that Burns shared to his Twitter account with a “friendship” hashtag Saturday afternoon. Watson doesn’t look so sure about said friendship, presumably for laughs. Things got awkward...
Shanquella Robinson Case Catches Attention Of Chris Hansen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mysterious Mexico death investigation of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson has gotten the attention of Chris Hansen, from the hugely popular To Catch a Predator series. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty had the chance to talk with Hansen on Thursday about his new Tru Blu true crime streaming network that launches on Thanksgiving Day. He said he is discussing Shanquella’s case with his investigative team at their next meeting. Hansen says, “What a tragic case, an idyllic setting for a vacation and you end up being the victim. I promise you I’ll dig into it.”
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
Chaos, evacuation at Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall after disturbance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SouthPark Mall was packed to the brim with holiday shoppers when a disturbance caused chaos, and an evacuation, midday Saturday. Security was seen with one person detained after an apparent disturbance by H&M. A woman who appeared to be injured was also seen being tended to by security outside […]
Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say
DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo
The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson. FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into …. The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the...
I-77 near West Arrowood Road closed after crash: NCDOT
Officials say the road is closed after Exit 3 until around 8:00 p.m.
Deadly early morning crash on I-77
Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police …. Five dead,...
Victim Identified In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
