ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

FINAL: Furman 79 - Carolina 60

CHARLESTON - South Carolina will look to salvage one game in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic as it takes on Furman on Sunday morning. Tipoff is set for 10:30 a.m. and will be televised on ESPNews with Derek Jones and Perry Clark on the call. The Gamecocks (2-2) are...
CHARLESTON, SC
247Sports

FINAL: Davidson 69 - Carolina 60

CHARLESTON – After a lopsided defeat against Colorado State when first-year basketball head coach Lamont Paris said “there was no real fight” in his team, South Carolina will take on Davidson, another team that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago. The Gamecocks (2-1) were run out...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

FINAL: Carolina 63 - Tennessee 38

South Carolina enters Senior Night a decided underdog as No. 5 Tennessee comes to Williams-Brice Stadium for the final home game and the final Southeastern Conference game of the season. The Gamecocks (6-4, 4-3) are more than 22-point underdogs against the Volunteers (9-1, 5-1), which are jockeying for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Community Mourns The Loss Of Prominent Charlotte Pastor

CHARLOTTE — The community is mourning the loss of a prominent Charlotte minister. Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday. Gool and his wife founded Victory Christian Center Church back in the 1980s. He served as pastor and influential leader in the Charlotte community for decades. His church announced his passing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media. Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death. Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Shanquella Robinson Case Catches Attention Of Chris Hansen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mysterious Mexico death investigation of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson has gotten the attention of Chris Hansen, from the hugely popular To Catch a Predator series. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty had the chance to talk with Hansen on Thursday about his new Tru Blu true crime streaming network that launches on Thanksgiving Day. He said he is discussing Shanquella’s case with his investigative team at their next meeting. Hansen says, “What a tragic case, an idyllic setting for a vacation and you end up being the victim. I promise you I’ll dig into it.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Chaos, evacuation at Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall after disturbance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SouthPark Mall was packed to the brim with holiday shoppers when a disturbance caused chaos, and an evacuation, midday Saturday. Security was seen with one person detained after an apparent disturbance by H&M. A woman who appeared to be injured was also seen being tended to by security outside […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say

DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Deadly early morning crash on I-77

Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police …. Five dead,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim Identified In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy