Elections officials hope to wrap up vote count by Wednesday
San Benito County elections officials have a total of 617 ballots left to count in the Nov. 8 election as of Monday morning. The vast majority of the uncounted ballots—498 mailed ballots—are considered “challenged,” and the voters who submitted them have until 5pm Nov. 23 to rectify those challenges in person, said Assistant County Clerk Francisco Diaz.
COMMUNITY OPINION: Why is fiscal crisis at Hazel Hawkins not on the agenda?
This community opinion was contributed by Robert Bernosky. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
Nurses, resident ask Hazel Hawkins for transparency
Rob Bernosky said supervisors and hospital employees have contacted him to ask about what the board is doing to head off bankruptcy. Photo by John Chadwell. Jeri Hernandez, chair of the board, said the hospital is not for sale and that she was not aware of any employees, other than Sherrie Bakke, who had been terminated. Photo by John Chadwell.
SBC library to start lending Chromebooks, hotspots starting in 2023
The San Benito County Free Library announced it will lend Chromebook computers and Mi-Fi hotspots starting in January 2023. This adds to the collection of books, movies, video games, and other items they lend to the public. The release said the library aims to support community members in need of digital access.
Gavilan superintendent speaks on SBC campus
On Nov. 10 BenitoLink sat down with Gavilan Superintendent Pedro Avila to talk about the San Benito County campus planned on Fairview Road and Hwy 25. The Gavilan Joint Community College District appointed Avila to the leadership position July 18. Our first interview with Avila is here. BenitoLink: What is...
Measure G surpassing revenue estimates
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Since its implementation in 2018, Measure G which added a 1% sales tax for roads, has collected a total of $37.4 million, according to the annual report. During the 2021-22 fiscal year reporting period, tax revenues reached $12.7 million. According to...
COLUMN: SBALT releases 2023 wall calendar
This column was contributed by Nik Dholakia, San Benito Agricultural Land Trust advisor. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
Mark Pazin concedes to Esmeralda Soria in very tight race for Assembly District 27
Mark Pazin has conceded to Esmeralda Soria after a very tight race for District 27 in California's State Assembly.
Longtime incumbent mayor of Hollister Ignacio Velazquez tells KSBW the race is over
HOLLISTER, Calif. — As the current numbers stand, Mia Casey holds a comfortable lead of about 58% to 41% for the longtime incumbent Ignacio Velazquez. “It’s over. No wishful thinking here. I know the counts are the counts. What I’m concerned about is once again the public was fooled by developers,” said Velazquez, the incumbent Hollister mayor.
Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment
A long-serving school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation.
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission tonight approved another desalination plant, despite citing its high costs, risks to Monterey Bay’s environment and “the most significant environmental justice issues” the commission has faced in recent years. The commission’s divided, 8-to-2 vote came after 13 hours of debate at a Salinas...
A leader in homeless solutions, Monterey County gets swept up in a Newsom crackdown.
Like blameless students who find themselves punished with the rest of the class, Monterey County found itself caught up in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ire because he believes the state’s counties and cities aren’t doing enough to combat homelessness. Newsom announced Nov. 3 that he was rejecting every region’s homeless action plan and withholding all Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention funding, totaling $1 billion, until their goals were significantly beefed up. He complained current action plans would only result in a 2-percent statewide reduction in homelessness by 2024.
4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast
Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
Where you can pick up supplies for a free Thanksgiving meal
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is a special time for many, with a feast being a central component. Some people on the Central Coast rely on the work of local organizations to have food on the table for the holiday. Here are locations where you can grab the supplies for...
Highway 156 project continues with earthworks and soil stabilization
Construction on the Highway 156 Corridor Improvement Project will continue with large-scale earthwork moving, according to a project update from the California Department of Transportation. The upcoming work will be focused east of Mission Vineyard Road and continuing toward Union Road. Crews are stabilizing the previously irrigated landscape with lime...
Steven Bulger
Steven Bulger passed away on November 11, 2022 in Hollister, California at the age of 54. Private cremation will be followed by private family inurnment.
Marina PD Commander going to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): Marina Police commander Eddie Anderson confirmed with KION that he will be following Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a chief deputy. Anderson has been with Marina Police since 1997. He shared with KION that leaving Marina Police was one of the hardest decisions he has had to The post Marina PD Commander going to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office appeared first on KION546.
Ohio man arrested for making bomb threat to Salinas middle school
CENTERVILLE, Ohio — A 21-year-old man from Ohio was arrested for making threats to a Salinas-area middle school, according to the FBI. Alex Jaques, of Centerville, Ohio, was arrested for making a video that he posted to YouTube that threatened the school. "In the video, Jaques allegedly uses multiple...
Mary Bates
Mary Bates passed away on November 16, 2022 in Hollister at the age of 63. Private cremation will be followed by private family inurnment.
