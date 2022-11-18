Read full article on original website
goaugie.com
NSIC Action Opens for Viking Men’s Hoops Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It's NSIC action for the Augustana men's basketball team as it opens the conference slate Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against Wayne State. The contest is the official home debut of Augustana inside the Sanford Pentagon although AU competed on the floor of Heritage Court in neutral-site games this past weekend.
goaugie.com
Greenwaldt Earns Third NSIC Swimmer of the Week Honor
BURNSVILLE, Minn.-- Augustana Swimming and Diving's Bryn Greenwaldt was named the NSIC Swimmer of the Week for the third time this season after a record breaking performance at the Augustana Invitational this weekend. Bryn Greenwaldt (FR/BK, Fr., Foley, Minn. / Foley HS) - Broke four Augustana school records during the...
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
A Sioux Falls Favorite Eatery Closes and Goes Back on the Road
Almost three years ago Watecha Bowl was born during a pandemic and owner Lawrence West began introducing and serving delicious Native American Cuisine to the Sioux Empire- -from his food truck. The popularity of the traditional Indian fry bread and tacos, Frybread cheese curds, frybread fingers, bowls, burgers, and more,...
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
