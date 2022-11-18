ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

goaugie.com

NSIC Action Opens for Viking Men’s Hoops Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It's NSIC action for the Augustana men's basketball team as it opens the conference slate Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against Wayne State. The contest is the official home debut of Augustana inside the Sanford Pentagon although AU competed on the floor of Heritage Court in neutral-site games this past weekend.
goaugie.com

Greenwaldt Earns Third NSIC Swimmer of the Week Honor

BURNSVILLE, Minn.-- Augustana Swimming and Diving's Bryn Greenwaldt was named the NSIC Swimmer of the Week for the third time this season after a record breaking performance at the Augustana Invitational this weekend. Bryn Greenwaldt (FR/BK, Fr., Foley, Minn. / Foley HS) - Broke four Augustana school records during the...
KELOLAND TV

Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
