ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

Huskies Continue to Climb AP Rankings, Highest Since 2018

Kalen DeBoer's resurgent University of Washington football team, after winning its fifth consecutive game, continued its climb up the AP rankings, advancing to No. 12. The Huskies (9-2 overall, 6-2 Pac-12) jumped three spots to its highest ranking in four seasons since it was No. 7 midway through the 2018 season.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Against Overmatched Colorado, Huskies Have Lot at Stake

The University of Washington football team will take the field against Colorado on Saturday night not so much for revenge, but for an encore. The Huskies will try and build on the momentum that comes with a deeply satisfying 37-34 victory over the then sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks rather than the memory of one of their most tepid performances in recent seasons that resulted in a 20-17 loss last year in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
KREM2

Time announced for Apple Cup in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. — The annual Apple Cup is coming to Washington State University (WSU) on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Cougars will be facing off against their rivals, the University of Washington, with hopes to win the Apple Cup for two consecutive years in a row. The Cougars will be hosting the 121-year-old tradition at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.
PULLMAN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Gary Payton energizes the Sonics faithful during Davis HS appearance

It was an amazing experience to go see former professional basketball player of the Seattle Supersonics, Gary Payton — well known as “The Glove” — as he coached Oakland’s Lincoln University in its Nov. 5 game against Central Washington University at Davis High School. Davis got to host the game because of remodeling work being done at the CWU gym.
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

Seattle Sea Dragons Fill Roster on Second Day of XFL Draft

The Seattle Sea Dragons have finished putting together their 2023 roster. For now. Seattle added 13 more players on Day 2 of the 2022 XFL draft, a day after adding athletes such as wide receivers Kevin Shaa, former Washington tight end Joshua Perkins, cornerback Chris Jones from Nebraska, and defensive lineman Elijah Ponder in a 44-round first day of selections.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

2 suspects detained, 1 at large after shots fired near UW

SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested and another is still at large after shots were fired near the University of Washington campus Friday afternoon. A woman called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday to report the group had just pointed at gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
SEATTLE, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations

SEATTLE — A Washington teen was arrested on charges of theft at Nordstrom’s that totaled about $165,000, according to the Lynnwood Police Department. According to police, detectives concluded their investigation on Nov. 2, where they believe the teen used Nordstrom cash registers to perform fraudulent returns. The teen would then place the money into active bank accounts.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
freightwaves.com

Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing

Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
SEATTLE, WA
nationalfisherman.com

Bristol Bay’s boom year

The 2022 sockeye salmon harvest from Bristol Bay broke all records, a flood of fish that far surpassed the last record season in 1995. “There’s been a lot of good years, but nothing like 2022,” said Andy Wink, executive director of the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, said at the Washington Maritime Economic Forecast Breakfast session Friday at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy