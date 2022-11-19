Read full article on original website
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Huskies Find Themselves in the Middle of a Bowl Scramble
The UW seems to rate consideration for up to five postseason games.
Huskies Continue to Climb AP Rankings, Highest Since 2018
Kalen DeBoer's resurgent University of Washington football team, after winning its fifth consecutive game, continued its climb up the AP rankings, advancing to No. 12. The Huskies (9-2 overall, 6-2 Pac-12) jumped three spots to its highest ranking in four seasons since it was No. 7 midway through the 2018 season.
13 Seniors Who Will Receive a Husky Stadium Send-Off —and How They've Done
One by one late Saturday afternoon, 13 University of Washington seniors will be announced and walk out of the tunnel at Husky Stadium accompanied by their parents or relatives. Some will shed a tear. All will probably feel nostalgic. Then it will be time to turn their full attention to...
Against Overmatched Colorado, Huskies Have Lot at Stake
The University of Washington football team will take the field against Colorado on Saturday night not so much for revenge, but for an encore. The Huskies will try and build on the momentum that comes with a deeply satisfying 37-34 victory over the then sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks rather than the memory of one of their most tepid performances in recent seasons that resulted in a 20-17 loss last year in Boulder.
Time announced for Apple Cup in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. — The annual Apple Cup is coming to Washington State University (WSU) on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Cougars will be facing off against their rivals, the University of Washington, with hopes to win the Apple Cup for two consecutive years in a row. The Cougars will be hosting the 121-year-old tradition at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.
Yakima Herald Republic
Gary Payton energizes the Sonics faithful during Davis HS appearance
It was an amazing experience to go see former professional basketball player of the Seattle Supersonics, Gary Payton — well known as “The Glove” — as he coached Oakland’s Lincoln University in its Nov. 5 game against Central Washington University at Davis High School. Davis got to host the game because of remodeling work being done at the CWU gym.
Chronicle
Seattle Sea Dragons Fill Roster on Second Day of XFL Draft
The Seattle Sea Dragons have finished putting together their 2023 roster. For now. Seattle added 13 more players on Day 2 of the 2022 XFL draft, a day after adding athletes such as wide receivers Kevin Shaa, former Washington tight end Joshua Perkins, cornerback Chris Jones from Nebraska, and defensive lineman Elijah Ponder in a 44-round first day of selections.
Kraken Find New Ways to Win as Seattle Becomes a Hockey Town
The Seattle Kraken continue to draw sellouts with an overtime win ahead of Sunday's Canada-United States women's Rivalry Series.
River Gets Revenge on Tumwater in State Semis
SHORELINE — The No. 2 Tumwater girls soccer team got a bitter lesson in how hard it can be to beat a team twice, falling to No. 6 Columbia River 3-1 in the 2A state tournament semifinals Friday at Shoreline Stadium. Fifteen days ago, the T-Birds edged out the...
Seattle U students sue, say school promised master's degree in nursing that wasn't state-approved
SEATTLE — In a lawsuit filed Thursday against Seattle University, four former and current students say the school was deceptive, promising a degree that none of the students ever received. The students were enrolled in a doctorate program but believed they’d be able to attain a master's in nursing....
Yakima Herald Republic
Where to see holiday lights, concerts and more in the Seattle area this 2022 holiday season
Happy holidays! If you’re looking for some holiday fun this season, consult this list of in-person and virtual events happening in the Greater Seattle area. Click below or scroll down to navigate through different categories to learn about local holiday happenings. Lights | Festivals | Markets | Music |...
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
Chronicle
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
2 suspects detained, 1 at large after shots fired near UW
SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested and another is still at large after shots were fired near the University of Washington campus Friday afternoon. A woman called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday to report the group had just pointed at gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations
SEATTLE — A Washington teen was arrested on charges of theft at Nordstrom’s that totaled about $165,000, according to the Lynnwood Police Department. According to police, detectives concluded their investigation on Nov. 2, where they believe the teen used Nordstrom cash registers to perform fraudulent returns. The teen would then place the money into active bank accounts.
q13fox.com
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
Washington state agencies preparing for potential shutdown of Twitter
As Twitter employees continue to leave the company after Elon Musk’s ultimatum to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance, several Washington state and city agencies are alerting their followers of other ways they can keep in touch and keep receiving the updates they need. The...
freightwaves.com
Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing
Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
nationalfisherman.com
Bristol Bay’s boom year
The 2022 sockeye salmon harvest from Bristol Bay broke all records, a flood of fish that far surpassed the last record season in 1995. “There’s been a lot of good years, but nothing like 2022,” said Andy Wink, executive director of the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, said at the Washington Maritime Economic Forecast Breakfast session Friday at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle.
