The University of Washington football team will take the field against Colorado on Saturday night not so much for revenge, but for an encore. The Huskies will try and build on the momentum that comes with a deeply satisfying 37-34 victory over the then sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks rather than the memory of one of their most tepid performances in recent seasons that resulted in a 20-17 loss last year in Boulder.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO