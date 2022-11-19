Read full article on original website
KXLY
TRAVEL ALERT: Rain and snow through tonight – Mark
A quick hit of winter weather impacting your roads and travel plans more today than Wednesday. There will be clouds and cold this morning, with increased clouds and showers this afternoon. Rain and snow is expected until tonight. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. Rain and snow will move in...
KXLY
TRAVEL ALERT: For those heading out today, Wednesday will be better – Mark
We’ll have a quick but impactful winter clipper with 1-3 inches of snow, and travel issues in the higher elevations. There will be mix of rain and snow in the afternoon, with more snow in the higher elevations. It should move out by midnight, and we’ll have some patchy freezing fog Wednesday.
KXLY
TRAVEL ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory for snow this evening – Kris
We are tracking snow moving through the Inland Northwest. The snow is sticking to the roads and causing headaches for early Thanksgiving travel. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the region. Plan your Wednesday. Wednesday will be a much better day to travel by road, however, if you...
KXLY
Clouds for Monday and rain/snow for Tuesday – Mark
We are tracking a wet, but quick-moving system arriving Tuesday afternoon with mountain snow and Valley rain. Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for freezing rain along I-90 Tuesday mid-morning into the afternoon. Plan your day. Here’s how you should plan your Monday. Prepare for clouds with afternoon sun breaks...
KXLY
Cold start with travel issues for Tuesday – Mark
Cloudy and cold today with the next system moving in Tuesday afternoon. We’re tracking rain in the valleys with mountain snow. Traveling Tuesday into Wednesday will be wintry at Steven’s, Lookout and 4th of July passes. It’ll look better Wednesday and beyond with drier and warmer air moving in.
KXLY
Chilly Monday before some rain and snow – Matt
A fast-moving system will complicate Thanksgiving travel Monday night through early Wednesday morning. Wintry weather will start late Monday in the Cascades and will peak Tuesday night in the Inland Northwest with rain, wintry mix, or snow depending on how far north you are. Northern Valleys could see an inch...
KXLY
Warming trend gets going on Sunday – Matt
Warmer weather is on the way, but it will come with some wet weather too. It won’t warm up fast enough to take snow out of the picture, so snow or a wintry mix is likely as a storm passes over on Tuesday. Right now snow amounts look fairly...
KXLY
The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
Crews fix water main break at Francis and Crestline
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Spokane responded to a water main break at Francis Avenue and Crestline Street. The City said the northbound and southbound lanes of Crestline were closed, with detours in place. The eastbound lanes of Francis were closed and the westbound lanes were restricted and possibly detoured. The Water Department was working into the...
Can Unoccupied Vehicle Be Left Running to Warm Up?
Every year, we hear stories about how you can get a ticket for leaving your vehicle running unoccupied to warm it up in the winter. Washington state law technically prohibits that...but... According to the RCW (revised code of Washington) 46.61.600:. "No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle...
List your "swear to never return again" places in Spokane?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion
Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
Any restaurants open on Thanksgiving that are serving their normal menus in Spokane?
My brother is visiting from out of town and none of us care for Thanksgiving food. I know it's a big ask for anybody to be open on that day, but curious if we'll have non-turkey options. Thanks.
rtands.com
BNSF’s New Sandpoint Bridge Opens for Business
Fifty years after Burlington Northern consolidated the traffic of two predecessor routes onto a single line featuring a nearly mile-long bridge near Sandpoint, Idaho, successor BNSF has opened its long-anticipated second bridge. The first train to officially cross the new structure was an empty coal train at 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022.
Rock City Grill announces permanent closure in December
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rock City Grill is closing in December. The restaurant announced its closing after 30 years in business Friday night. Rock City Grill is selling its location to the proprietors of South Hill Grill and will be operating until the end of November. The community is welcomed to try the restaurant’s Thai Pizza, Italian Nachos, and other...
I-90 homeless camp prepares for winter months
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the frigid weather settles in over the region, organizers of the I-90 homeless encampment are providing more necessities for its campers. Some of the newest updates at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya is gravel that has been laid down to prevent muddy surfaces and 800 gallons of water that the state is providing once a week.
Salvation Army Spokane to give out free Thanksgiving Day meals
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army Spokane will be giving out meals to the community for free on Thanksgiving Day. Those who don’t have a place to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal are welcomed to spend part of the holiday with The Salvation Army. Meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. You can get the free...
'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held in Mount Vernon, Washington, a city on Puget Sound north of Seattle. “We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial. “It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.” Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. He attended Mount Vernon High School, where he played basketball. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August.
KREM
How to get a KREM Cares Tom's Turkey Drive Meal
SPOKANE, Wash. — Where to go? | Most meals are handed out at the Spokane County Fairgrounds at 404 N. Havana St. Time | Distribution begins at approx. 7 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. or until we run out of meals. How early can I come? | We...
'When will the North/South Freeway be completed?' What Spokane drivers can expect going forward
SPOKANE, Wash. — Imagine getting from Wandemere to I-90 in 12 minutes. That's the promise of the North/South Freeway, an idea first conceived in the 1940s, a project that broke ground in 2001 and a corridor that, to this day, is still not finished. It's a fact that's become...
